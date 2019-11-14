TiE Mumbai launches its new initiative- TiE Academy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TiE Mumbai plays a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping, and funding start ups in this region.

To augment the success of start-up entrepreneurs, TiE Mumbai announced the launch of its unique initiative - TiE Academy.

TiE Academy was conceptualized with the mission to equip entrepreneurs with processes and training that enhance their capacity and willingness to move ahead in their entrepreneurial journey while making their ventures profitable and sustainable.

"This is a first of its kind holistic training intervention for Entrepreneurs designed by entrepreneurs themselves to provide entrepreneurship training and mentoring all year round. With the impeccable credentials of the TiE network, it makes it an ideal launching pad for the TiE Academy," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.

"TiE Academy looks forward to play an integral role in the success of the Startup ventures by equipping the entrepreneurs with skills, knowledge and exposure to world class and successful mentors," said Ashank Desai, Charter Member, TiE Mumbai.

Ashank Desai, Founder, Mastek and Dinkar Suri, CEO, Retail Market Movers are the Co-Chairs of TiE Academy.

Entrepreneurs at TiE Academy will be mentored by passionate entrepreneurial mentors who are committed to fostering entrepreneurship and devoted to developing entrepreneurs. They will have an invaluable opportunity to attend a wide range of programs to develop varied skills relevant to various departments in a business, for all stages of Start Up and Growth of the Venture.

This program would further enable them to develop effective sales execution skills and training that guarantees business results. During the program, a confidential 'Capacity and Willingness' psychometric score will be maintained for each participant enabling personalized mentoring and progress tracking, which will measure entrepreneurship improvement. An optimum mix of theory and field work will add value to their entrepreneurial learning.

Some of the mentors at TiE Academy are, Atul Nishar, Founder and Chairman Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Ashank Desai, Founder, MASTEK, Harish Mehta, CEO, Onward Technologies, Naveen Surya, Chairman Emeritus, Payment Council of India, Dr A Velumani, Founder, Thyrocare, Rahul Anand, Founder, Hopscotch and Anupam Mittal, Founder, People Group amongst others.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


