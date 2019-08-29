TiE Mumbai
TiE Mumbai

TiE Mumbai partners with NASSCOM to host India Fintech Day

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 17:27 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over the years, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai had played a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping and funding start-ups in this region. TiE Mumbai represents over 2500 start-ups in the Greater Mumbai Region. As a part of its ongoing endeavour to assist start-ups with new opportunities, TiE Mumbai has partnered with NASSCOM to host India Fintech Day.
TiE Mumbai has facilitated the participation of close to 100 start-ups in the India Fintech Day. In addition, members of TiE Mumbai would get the opportunity to interact with NASSCOM members - representing a larger industry ecosystem, to the likes of Banks, Insurance Tech captive centres, Indian Financial Service companies, etc.
TiE Mumbai supports and fosters fintech entrepreneurs across India and this event brings together smart entrepreneurs, start-ups and industry together on a platform to articulate various issues related to scaling up, open innovation and industry collaboration.
"The India Fintech Day gives an opportunity for start-ups to meet, interact and also pitch to larger industry, participate in their Open Innovation programs and also for Proof of Concepts (PoC) to further translate into business", said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.
Apart from speed date pitch programs for fintech start-ups, policies, regulations, opportunities, challenges and various knowledge sharing sessions will be the highlight of this event. TiE Mumbai has also invited growth stage companies for a pitch round with Venture Capital funds.
TiE Mumbai has been continuously supportive of the young businesses ecosystem in India. It's mentoring and support to start-ups has made the journey for start-ups to scale up possible for several businesses. This reinforces TiE Mumbai's vision of creating an empowered entrepreneur ecosystem in new - age India and enabling excellent growth opportunities for start-ups in the region.
