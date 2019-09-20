TiE Mumbai partners with New Jersey to help high-growth start-ups

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:18 IST

Effective corporate tax rate after surcharge to be 25.17 pc: Sitharaman

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): To promote growth and investments in the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced to slash the corporate tax rates for domestic companies and stated that a new provision has been inserted in the Income Tax Act with effect from fisca