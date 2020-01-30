TiEcon Mumbai 2020 culminated on an enthusiastic note

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 11th TiEcon Mumbai culminated on an enthusiastic note while emphasizing that start-ups are important engines of socio-economic development, transformational growth and job creation.

The Indian start-up ecosystem is evolving at a phenomenal pace and can generate impactful solutions through innovation and scalable technology.

"TiEcon Mumbai 2020 provided a comprehensive understanding of growth drivers and motivation for Indian start-up founders, identified challenge areas and outlined pillars in place that support them", said Atul Nishar, President TiE Mumbai.

The start-up show stoppers, Ashish Hemrajani - Founder, BookMyShow.com and Harsh Jain, Founder - Dream 11 shared practical insights highlighting that it is not just about an idea, but about great execution. Culture, humanity and integrity should be the DNA of any company.

Nishith Desai discussed the legal framework and explored exciting topics like limited liability for Robots etc. "This is the decade where India is headed to be a developed Country. Build the future on a sustainable model with a global mindset", said Farzana Haque - Business Director, TCS.

This year's theme, 'The Decade of Start-Ups - Kickstarting the Future' focused on technology-driven innovation and massive disruption that will redefine businesses.

The two-day forum focused on the future of ideas, entrepreneurship challenges, governance& law and the leadership and support needed to take it to the next level.

TiEcon Mumbai provided and enabled best practices to help the ecosystem flourish and explore new ways to mobilize stakeholders through engagement.

A unique debate format between six prominent angel and early-stage investors was another highlight of TiEcon Mumbai 2020 where the topic of discussion was "Are there enough Angel investors in India?"

The key takeaway from this session was the need to have many more investors stepping forward to take a leap of faith on entrepreneurs to help start-ups flourish.

The closing session witnessed two fierce women, Ma Anand Sheela and the dynamic actor& entrepreneur Neha Dhupia in a fireside chat. Ma Anand Sheela shared her life lessons drawing parallels with an entrepreneur's journey. She urged entrepreneurs to live life on one's own terms and build businesses, which makes work pleasure.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

