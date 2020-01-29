TiECon Mumbai 2020 the Decade Of Startups - Kickstarting The Future

Mumbai, Maharashtra, [India], Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai kick-started on an enthusiastic note with marquee speakers focusing on ways to accelerate growth, drive more intelligent engagement and methods to empower business building ideas.

"The four principles to accelerate transformational growth are job creation, skilling, training force, ethics and build sustainable business models. start-ups should align interest with the national interest," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE-Mumbai.

Held at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, the opening day saw sessions with iconic speakers ranging from Deepak Parekh, Narayan Murthy, Mohandas Pai and many others.

Deepak Parekh shared his journey and learnings. "Age is no bar, all you need is an idea, ability, patience and ability," he said.

He advocated the importance of learning by doing philosophy, humility, open-door policy and "build life worth and not net worth". HDFC will soon announce 100 cr per year fund scheme to invest in startups.

"AI will dominate the core of next exponential enterprises, rewriting the fundamentals of the establishment and this is the opportunity to capture. Mumbai, being the financial hub and epicentre of action has to lead India. This is an era of Robots, Star Wars," quoted Keynote Speaker Mohandas Pai.

Ratan Tata was conferred Life Time Achievement Award TiECon Mumbai 2020.

Narayana Murthy advised the aspiring entrepreneurs to create enterprises with the highest standards of integrity, ethics and honesty. Assisted technology will help human beings by making them more productive.

This year's theme, 'The Decade of Startups - Kickstarting the Future' is designed with the intention to explore, bring forth the most disruptive innovative ideas and nurture with expertise, opinions, access, consultation and resources paving way to aspiring unicorns.

India offers a blockbuster market with digital savvy population and a favourable demographic composition attracting global investors.

The two-day forum focuses on tech-driven innovation. The other highlights are Pitch room, Start Expo, Masterclasses, Startup Clinic, Co-founder dating.

TiE-Mumbai is western India's premium conclave, a melting pot of start-ups with industry legends to celebrate innovation. It is a platform of provocative ideas, brilliance, talent, products, brilliance, investments and governance.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)




