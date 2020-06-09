Time to Rebuild Economy, says e-Trio founder Sathya Yalamanchili

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sathya Yalamanchili Founder of e-Trio Automobiles shares his views on how to control death rate, work towards economic growth and maintain sanity amidst pandemic.

At a time where Coronavirus, popularly known as COVID-19 has put millions of lives in danger, the lockdown to flatten the curve has led to great economic losses in almost all sectors of the country.

Sharing his views on effective measures that can be help of in the economic growth, founder of e-Trio Automobiles, Sathya Yalamanchili whose company has also been part of the hit by the pandemic, said, "We should have worked on demarcating more isolation centres/areas across the country while allowing healthy individuals between the age 20 and 50 years old, to work on supporting the economy with proper precautions."

"In India, approximately 66 per cent of the population is between the age group of 15 and 60 years old. We should focus on rebuilding the economy faster and work towards herd immunity. Working towards developing better immunity and following all safety precautions with common sense, we will pass through this turbulence in less than two months," he added.

Sathya Yalamanchili also says, "The goal should be to keep the death rate in control by having high-quality isolation and medical centres and practising social distancing as far as we can while working with good hygiene."

India is also one of the largest labour dependent countries, and salaries have been affected during this crisis. The social imbalance is the highest among this category of employees, which also lead to migrants moving from their work towns back to home towns.

As per the package is concerned from a manufacturer's perspective, "It could have been a specific, simplified package with direct support from the government keeping the current crisis in mind. Ideas include assistance in salaries for the last leg of employees, reduction in GST, and incentives for local manufacturing of products, which previously used to be highly imported."

Though we lack behind in some sections, the Telangana government has done a great job in terms of providing special assistance to containment zones as well as high-quality care at isolation centres in Hyderabad.

