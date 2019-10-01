Times Power Icon Awards Honour Industry Veterans for Exceptional Achievement

New Delhi [India] Oct 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading lights of the industry were recognised and honoured at 'Times Power Icon Awards' for their exemplary contribution to the growth of Indian economy.

Sought to applaud excellence in different segments of the industry, the event was organised by India's largest media conglomerate, 'The Times Group' - just after it concluded Delhi Times Fashion Week - a four-day event thronged by topmost fashion designers.

Times Business Awards reached its grand crescendo with the announcement of the winners who walked the ramp holding the trophies in their hands amid the presence of a host of celebrities like the Indian Film Actress Nusrat Bharucha and the Cricketer S Sreesanth.

The gala occasion full of glitz and glamour also witnessed the launch of the Coffee Table Book by Times Group amid the presence of the who's who of the city.

Among the awardees included Ajay Khurana, Chairman, REHAU South Asia who won the prestigious award for Excellence in Innovative Products.

"This award has boosted up our morale while we deliver high quality and well-expanded product portfolio and we remain passionate about sustainability and energy efficiency coupled with delivering innovation without compromising on quality," said Ajay.

Kulveen Kaur Ahuja received the award on behalf of Ajay Khurana.

"I'm pleased, honoured and humbled to receive this award. At Ramagya, our mission is to establish a world class centre of learning by delivering an educational experience that engages students intellectually, creatively, physically, spiritually and socially to transcend all barriers and work in unison to bring about a positive change in society," said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group.

"It is an extremely proud moment for us and we are delighted and humbled to receive this award. For this esteemed recognitions I truly extend my heartfelt thanks and sincere gratitude to all our valued customers," said Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo.

Deepak Goyal, CFO and Romi Sehgal, Director-Technical were present at the event representing APL Apollo.

The well-known Advocat, Ishanee Sharma was awarded Rising Star in Legal Services on the occasion.

"I feel honoured to have won this significant award and I take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks and gratitude for the same," said Ishanee.

At this most prestigious platform, Sangeeta Mandal, Partner, Fox Mandal was awarded with Excellence in Global Legal Services award.

"It's such an amazing achievement and an apt recognition for the hard work and tireless efforts of our team of experienced and trained lawyers who treasure the value of diligence and knowledge as well as creativity and innovation in addressing our client's needs," said Sangeeta.

A highly credible jury, experts from different industries and other stakeholders were also present at the occasion. The participating brands were uniquely judged on various parameters and all these brands won awards in their respective categories.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

