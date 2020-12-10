Tirupati (cottonseed) Edible Oil ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as the face of its new 360° Brand Campaign

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tirupati (cottonseed) Edible Oil, a part of N K Proteins Group, launched its new 360° brand campaign with celebrated Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new Brand Ambassador.

As one of the most admired celebrities and personas in the country, Kareena Kapoor Khan's dedication to her craft as an actress and her commitment to her family as a wife and mother is exceptional. A foodie by nature, Kareena is also declared one of the most identified personalities in a recent survey conducted by a leading Japanese research agency.

India loves its freshly fried hot and crispy snacks. However, the greatest challenge in preparing these snacks is retaining their freshness, crispiness and even taste for a long time, as sogginess sets in, killing the joy of consuming them. However, Tirupati Cottonseed Edible Oil contains Tocopherol, an anti-oxidant that ensures these snacks can be enjoyed at their crispiest while retaining their taste for a longer period.

With Kareena Kapoor, Tirupati chose a brand advocate that reflects several of its attributes, namely youthful exuberance, commitment to consistently high standards of quality and most importantly, trust and popularity.

In the TVC, Kareena portrays her natural self as she enjoys quality time with her friends while relishing some freshly fried snacks. Upon being asked the secret behind the crispy crunchiness and incredible taste of her snacks, she replies that she uses Tirupati's Cottonseed Edible Oil, which contains Tocopherol, which makes the food tasty, and keeps it fresh and crispy for hours.

Kareena playing herself rather than a conceptualised character, adds more credibility to the brand promise. The ATL campaign showcases Kareena along with the other benefits of Tirupati Cottonseed Edible Oil.



You can view the campaign's TVC at the link below.

Crispy, Crunchy Aur Fresh -Mere Aur Meri Family Ke Liye Best Hai | Tirupati Cottonseed Oil - YouTube

"We are glad to partner with Kareena Kapoor Khan for our brand. Like her, our brand is admired and appreciated across the nation as well. Her hard-working nature and the quest for the best are something that drives us too. She perfectly carries our brand ideologies. Our team is excited to launch the brand's first campaign on Tirupati Cottonseed Edible Oil with our stunning new ambassador and look forward to more campaigns in later years," said Priyam Patel, the CEO of N K Proteins.

"Through this 360° launch campaign, Tirupati will not only be able to reinforce its leadership position in the market but will be able to take the brand to the next level. Tirupati is already the most preferred and trusted cooking oil among the mature Indian housewives. With the iconic Kareena as its new face, this campaign will surely lure a new generation of millennial homemakers towards the brand." said Vibhuti Bhatt, Director, One Advertising and Communication Services Ltd which is Tirupati's creative and strategic ideation partner for this campaign.

"We have already had a fantastic working relationship with One Advertising but this was our first collaboration with N.K. Proteins. We are grateful to both, for the support and clarity of vision they provided us throughout the process. As a production house, our aim was to deliver a quality TVC with an aesthetic value that would be able to complement the brilliance and popularity of a star like Kareena Kapoor. It was only made possible by having on board the best of the artists and technicians the industry has to offer for each department. We had a very fulfilling experience working with everyone who helped us execute the film as efficiently and as smoothly as possible," said Sharing his experience of the project, Ishan Brahmbhatt, Producer, Arcana Productions.

The campaign will be launched across the nation as a 360° campaign across multiple media channels for maximum reach and impact.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

