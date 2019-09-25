Tisca Chopra roped in as the face for Alainne room freshener
Tisca Chopra roped in as the face for Alainne room freshener

Tisca Chopra roped in as the face for Alainne room freshener

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alainne (Kundan Care Products Ltd.) has roped in acclaimed Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra as the face for its room freshener. Also, the brand has come up with a new brand campaign, with the tagline "Khushboo Filaao, Irritation nahi" for its room freshener.
The campaign aims to create brand awareness about Alainne's room freshener and generate the customers' interest in the product. The 360-degree marketing campaign is launched to strengthen customers' trust and make Alainne room freshener as an ultimate choice for the customers.
Alainne air freshener is available in attractive and durable packaging at all the leading stores in the semi-urban, urban markets and e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Paytm.
It comes in 6 different natural fragrances - rose, jasmine, lavender, rajnigandha, lily, and sandal at an affordable price of Rs 140 (278 ml). The product aims to remove the musty and stale odour from every nook and corner of the house and offices without causing irritation in the throat. Its usage is safe for kids as well as the elderly.
"Since the inception of our brand, we have aspired to bring the revolution in the air freshener industry by providing best-in-class products to our customers without hampering their health. To achieve these objectives Tisca Chopra is the right choice for the face of our product as she is a quintessential actress, caring mother and a perfect wife who believes in choosing best when it comes to her family", said Priyanka Goel, Director, Alainne.
"I am elated to be associated with Alainne room freshener, a product that supports my ideology for healthy living. I look forward to our partnership being a great catalyst in inspiring others to embrace a healthy lifestyle", said Tisca Chopra.
These days, consumers are willing to experiment with different variants of air care products to keep their homes odour-free without hampering their health. Also, the market has witnessed a rapid increase in the demand for premium and value-added air fresheners with better fragrances. By the end of the year 2020, the air care market in India is expected to reach a value of Rs 13.54 billion expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 22.1 per cent approximately from the year 2017.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:23 IST

26 percent of Top 100 Companies did not meet prescribed CSR...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SoulAce recently conducted a study on the CSR expenditure of leading 100 companies by their CSR expenditure for the year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:04 IST

Affordable to luxury - Handmade rugs that celebrate the...

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the largest manufacturers and exporters of hand-woven carpets in India, Bhadohi Carpets is expanding its horizon to the Indian domestic market.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:58 IST

The World University of Design hosted 3rd - edition of Global Goals Jam

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): World University of Design (WUD) - India's first and only University dedicated to education in the creative domain, successfully concluded the India edition of the special two-day global event focusing on design thinking and service design methodologies - Glob

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:39 IST

Winter at Tantora returns to AlUla for season two

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Following a successful debut in 2018, Winter at Tantora, the cultural festival celebrating incredible art, music, culture, and history against the timeless backdrop of AlUla, will return on December 19 with an exciting new line-up of performers,

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:16 IST

Social media rumours of banks shutting down false: RBI

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) denied reports on Wednesday that the regulator is closing down at least nine commercial banks soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:12 IST

Great People Manager Study for start-ups launched in association...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): A nationwide study conducting the evaluation of people managerial effectiveness in start-ups and entrepreneurs has been launched by Great Manager Institute in association with the Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Bombay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:08 IST

SAMHI Hotels files for Rs 2,000 crore IPO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): The Gurugram-based SAMHI Hotels has filed its draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch initial public offering (IPO).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:27 IST

IMI releases Indian Music Industry 2019 - A national snapshot of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IMI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry in India, today released the Digital Music Study 2019, which examines the ways in which music consumers aged 16 - 64 engage with recorded music in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:19 IST

Listen up, music lovers: The JBL Flip 5 is nothing short of epic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Crank the music up, because JBL's award-winning Flip series is set to redefine great sound in India. Enter JBL Flip 5, the newest member of the popular Bluetooth speaker line that takes the portable listening experience to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:55 IST

Mukesh Ambani tops the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 25 (ANI): With a net worth of Rs 3.8 lakh crore, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man for the eighth consecutive year as mentioned in the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:54 IST

Punjab's IT revolution brought closer to reality by global...

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/Digpu): While handing over a leadership award to Punjab-born global entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, little did US President Donald Trump knew that his encouragement to Chahal's efforts towards Punjab emerging as a future Information Technology destination would be translat

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:19 IST

Sensex dips by 504 points, PSU banks and auto worst hit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Bears took control of the Dalal Street on Wednesday as global sentiments turned negative after US lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump amid concerns over growth in the global economy.

Read More
iocl