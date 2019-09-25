Tisca Chopra roped in as the face for Alainne room freshener

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alainne (Kundan Care Products Ltd.) has roped in acclaimed Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra as the face for its room freshener. Also, the brand has come up with a new brand campaign, with the tagline "Khushboo Filaao, Irritation nahi" for its room freshener.

The campaign aims to create brand awareness about Alainne's room freshener and generate the customers' interest in the product. The 360-degree marketing campaign is launched to strengthen customers' trust and make Alainne room freshener as an ultimate choice for the customers.

Alainne air freshener is available in attractive and durable packaging at all the leading stores in the semi-urban, urban markets and e-commerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Paytm.

It comes in 6 different natural fragrances - rose, jasmine, lavender, rajnigandha, lily, and sandal at an affordable price of Rs 140 (278 ml). The product aims to remove the musty and stale odour from every nook and corner of the house and offices without causing irritation in the throat. Its usage is safe for kids as well as the elderly.

"Since the inception of our brand, we have aspired to bring the revolution in the air freshener industry by providing best-in-class products to our customers without hampering their health. To achieve these objectives Tisca Chopra is the right choice for the face of our product as she is a quintessential actress, caring mother and a perfect wife who believes in choosing best when it comes to her family", said Priyanka Goel, Director, Alainne.

"I am elated to be associated with Alainne room freshener, a product that supports my ideology for healthy living. I look forward to our partnership being a great catalyst in inspiring others to embrace a healthy lifestyle", said Tisca Chopra.

These days, consumers are willing to experiment with different variants of air care products to keep their homes odour-free without hampering their health. Also, the market has witnessed a rapid increase in the demand for premium and value-added air fresheners with better fragrances. By the end of the year 2020, the air care market in India is expected to reach a value of Rs 13.54 billion expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 22.1 per cent approximately from the year 2017.

