Tissot T-My Lady: Captures essence of the modern woman

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI/Mediawire): Aspirational and strong, sophisticated yet tough, today's woman cruises between her home and office, nights out and an active daily life and she could definitely do with more time on her hands. Though none of us can add more hours to our day, what we can do, is add the Tissot T-My Lady to our collection, so that we can keep track of time in style.

Tissot has been pioneering craftsmanship and innovation since its inception in 1853. For Tissot, the year 2020 will go down in history as an eminently feminine year. The traditionally unisex by nature, Le Locle-based brand has launched some chic timepieces for women. The Tissot T-My Lady range provides the vision of the Tissot woman who is confident of her life choices, committed to an exciting, mindful life and wants to make the most of everything.

Crafted For Every Woman

The Tissot T-My Lady is not just a feminine watch. This new collection, consisting of several quartz models at launch, is dedicated to the complete woman. Its concept, design and underlying purpose, make it the ideal watch for the modern, elegant, sophisticated businesswomen - who believe a watch should stand the test of time. These watches, with the endurance of steel and, in some versions, the radiance of rose gold, have the simple grace of timeless lines.

Its perfect dimensions (29 mm in diameter) make it ideal for daily wear. The automatic version has diamonds studded on the dial, which give depth, character and warmth to the T-My Lady collection. Ladies will love its mechanical self-winding movement, regulated by a Nivachron spiral with exceptional non-magnetic properties.

Elegant women will admire its 18 K solid rose gold burnished bezel, which also has a version enriched with 60 diamonds set along the dial. The elegant collection of timepieces is available in tempting dial variants: blue sunburst, silvered, opaline or anthracite sunburst set within the confines of a ring of diamond.



Crafted For Every Life

The feminine counterpart of the Tissot Gentleman, the Tissot T-My Lady bears all the hallmarks of quality watchmaking inherent in Tissot's timepieces. The watch's basic structure of steel case and bracelet, the choice of self-winding or quartz movements, and above all the finishing details, all testify to the experience and care that have gone into creating this new range.

The timepiece comes fitted with a steel bracelet for active women and can be given a different look with the interchangeable leather strap to be found in the pouch for the all-steel automatic and quartz versions. On the solid gold models, the hour indicators are bevelled, faceted, three-dimensional appliques.

The date aperture is also cut in relief on the automatic models and gives a flattering, bright finish to the dials, guaranteeing perfect legibility in all circumstances. Its discreet refinement easily meets the demands of work or more dressy occasions, pairing perfectly with jeans, a trouser suit or a little black dress.



Features of the T-My Lady Automatic Gold

Case

* Steel case

* 29 mm in diameter

* Bezel in18 k solid rose gold, with a version with 60 set diamonds (0.39 k)

* Sapphire version

* Water-resistant to 50 m (5 ATM)

Movement

* Mechanical self-winding movement

* Calibre Powermatic 48



* Hours, minutes, seconds, date

* Power reserve of up to 48 hours

* Non-magnetic spiral in Nivachron

Dial & Hands

* Blue, anthracite, opaline sunburst or silvered sunburst dial for the version with the diamond-set bezel

* Hour markers in faceted, burnished, bevelled and gold-plated appliques, with a version with alternating diamonds

Strap / Bracelet

* Three-link steel bracelet, or calf-leather strap in beige or brown

Features of the T-My Lady Automatic & Quartz

Case

* Steel case

* 29 mm in diameter

* Sapphire version

* Water-resistant to 100 m (10 ATM)

Movement

* Models with automatic mechanical movement or quartz movement

* Hours, minutes, seconds, date

Dials & Hands

* Various dial colours

* Applique hour markers, with alternating diamonds for the automatic version

Straps / Bracelet

* Interchangeable straps in steel and leather available in a pouch

