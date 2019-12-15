Titan Company launches 'Fastrack Perfumes', announces Ananya Panday as the new face

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Titan Company, India's leading consumer business strengthens its offerings in the Fastrack portfolio with the launch of 'Fastrack Perfumes'.

Launched in seven different variants, Fastrack Perfumes are available in Trance, Beat & Pulse each for men and women along with a signature unisex offering Solo - in tune with the concept of gender fluidity.

Gen Z star Ananya Panday has been brought on board as the new brand ambassador for Fastrack.

Fastrack brand has carved a unique identity and is synonymous with youth fashion. Year after year the brand has launched cool and fashionable accessories for the youth of the country.

With the launch of these well-crafted perfumes that rekindle olfactive imagination, the brand is sure to find space in any youngster's wardrobe. Fastrack Perfumes are crafted by the best international perfumers in the world offering unique fragrances for every mood and occasion.

Standing true to the distinctiveness of the perfumes, the product design is also out of the box deriving inspiration from a Bluetooth speaker. Fastrack Perfumes are colourful, fun and make a bold style statement.

"Being India's iconic youth fashion brand, Fastrack has consistently endeavoured to meet the ever-changing needs of the Indian consumers. It was time for us to widen our footprint in the personal lifestyle categories that are currently underserved. With the sharp rise in focus on grooming and fragrance, there was a clear consumer need which we have tried to fulfil with this collection. To further strengthen the connection with our target audience, we wanted to associate with a persona that appeals to the youth of this country and actor Ananya Panday is a seamless fit. She is a true youth icon and connects very closely with Fastrack's personality which is trendy, edgy, youthful and vibrant", said S Ravi Kant - CEO, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Limited.

"Youth of today are extremely fashion-forward. Smelling great is a critical part of their grooming requirements thereby perfumes were the next logical extension for Fastrack. Titan Company has always pushed the boundaries in terms of product quality and Fastrack perfumes are no exception. I am sure that Fastrack perfume would soon become the go-to perfume brand for the fashion-forward and trendsetting youth of this nation", remarked Manish Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Fragrance and Accessories Division at Titan Company Limited.

"I am thrilled to be the face of one of the most stylish brands from the house of Titan Company. The brand Fastrack is fun and quirky; it has a resonance with my style for being bold, trendy yet very classy. Fastrack perfumes have a signature mark and are super fabulous. I believe fragrances are an important aspect of our everyday grooming and are also a personality identifier. Fastrack has a diverse range of perfumes which compliments your personality and gives you an opportunity to be your true self", said Ananya Panday at the launch of Fastrack Perfumes.

Fastrack perfumes for women are a bold interpretation of femininity and glamour. On the other hand, Fastrack Perfumes for men are fresh and have a unique character. The unique combination of notes makes this range of Fastrack perfumes a must-have styling and grooming product for the youth.

The 100 ml of the variants Trance, Beat & Pulse are available at Rs 845 while Solo is priced at Rs 995.

Get your hands on these perfumes which are available at all Fastrack Stores, Fastrack.in and leading large departmental stores, beauty and cosmetics stores.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

