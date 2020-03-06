Titan Eyeplus Customer Services efforts recognized at the TRRAIN Awards '20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading optical retail brand Titan Eyeplus Retail associate Madhab Bahadur was commemorated as the winner of the 2020 Customer Service Category at the ninth Edition of the TRRAIN Retail awards.

The award for the TRRAIN Category Awards - Specialty Stores was presented by Steve Laughlin, VP and General Manager, Global Consumer Industry, IBM Corp, in presence of Minister of textiles, Women and Child development, Smriti Z. Irani.

Madhab Bahadur from Titan Eyeplus travelled across the country to hand-deliver the product and ensure that the product fits the customer perfectly - such was his commitment to the Titan's value of nothing but 100 per cent comfort for the customer. He epitomizes the brand's philosophy of "Going the extra mile" for delighting every single customer.

The TRRAIN Retail Awards are an initiative to acknowledge extraordinary stories of delivering "Beyond the role" customer experiences in the retail community.

Since, its inception in 2007 Titan Eyeplus is leading the curve in superlative customer experience, in-store, and after-sales services. The brand continues to set standards in products that are designed and manufactured in-house with design inspiration coming from closely following consumer preferences and best in class eye-testing in stores to ensure the highest comfort in the precision eyewear.

"We are delighted by this award for Madhav. His win is a celebration of each one of our store staff who work endlessly to create thousands of delights every day across the 570 plus wide retail network of Titan Eyeplus. Titan is a customer-obsessed organization and this superior customer experience is rooted in our world-class eye-test, in-house manufactured superior products and world-class customer relationship management practices," said Saumen Bhaumik, CEO of Eyewear Business Titan Company Limited, while expressing his joy.

"This award is an acknowledgment of our efforts to deliver a great experience not by accident, but by design. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to TRRAIN for recognizing and working closely with retailers across India," added Bhaumik.

TRRAIN Retail Awards organized on February 27 in Mumbai celebrated the spirit of the Customer Service in its ninth edition themed - I JUST DID IT. The 2020 Customer Service Category received submissions from retailers across India. Amongst other winners were associates from Chumbak Design Pvt Ltd, Reliance Retail, etc.

Titan Eyeplus has a presence in 230 cities and towns and between their fully Omni-channel website and 570 stores, they service 99 per cent of pin codes in India. It has won multiple national and international awards for exceptional customer experience practices and symbolises Expertise and Trust in the optical industry of India.

