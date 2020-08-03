Titan Eyeplus in association with Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai launches Teleconsultation Eye Care Services for its customers across the country

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Addressing the ever-growing need for credible and accessible eye-care, Titan Eyeplus in association with Sankara Nethralaya has launched teleconsultation with ophthalmologists across its stores in select cities, first one being the Koramangala store at Bangalore, soon to be followed by Mumbai & Delhi.

Titan Company and Sankara Nethralaya have a going relationship since 2008 through technical collaboration for training of Titan Eyeplus store staff and for knowledge sharing in the field of optical dispensing.

With this new arrangement eye-care consultation by super specialist eye doctors from Sankara Nethralaya shall no longer be limited to their own centre in Chennai but be available through an online platform enabled by chat/telephonic call/video call across select Titan Eyeplus stores and website.

"Disruptive innovation and customer obsession has been at the heart of Titan Eyeplus' business model. We ensure that every single one of our 2500 staff across 580 stores are certified in advanced optical dispensing in collaboration with Sankara Nethralaya, right since the inception. Present ongoing global disruption gave us an opportunity to reimagine and find ways to serve our customers better. We realised the growing need of making quality eye care accessible across the nation especially when mobility is a huge constraint and a health hazard. That's how we decided to partner with Sankara Nethralaya to make this happen across 230 cities and towns leveraging our retail network and trained staff," said Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Eyewear Divison, Titan Company Limited sharing his vision behind the service.

"We are facing adversity which has turned our world upside down in past 4 months. 'It's not the adversity itself but our reaction to the adversity which will determine how our life's story will develop'. Adversity can be turned to opportunity simply by adjusting our perception and attitude. Sankara Nethralaya is happy that we had a meeting of minds with Titan when we recognised an opportunity to collaborate to use our resources and respective expertise to reach out to our clientele and provide quality eye care at literally their doorsteps. We will be using our SN-TCS EMR which has been upgraded to handle the teleconsultation while seamlessly integrating with our database. For this project, success will be delivering quality teleconsultation to all patients in a safe environment without putting extra burden on the partnering organizations including Zeiss and Appasamy," said Dr Girish S Rao, Medical Director (Administration) & President Medical Research Foundation, Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai, while speaking on this occasion.

The teleconsultation service shall be available to be booked through sankaranethralaya.org website and very soon will be enabled on titaneyeplus.com at an affordable consultation fees of Rs 500.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

