TMT Law Practice goes double edged ropes in 2 more partners for Mumbai Practice

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 18:20 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Practice">TMT Law Practice has seen a new head start through the beginning of this financital year wherein diversifying into new service domains and industry sector practices had been on he agenda apart from adding new key talent to the firm.
In continuation of its expansion plans, the firm is pleased to announce the appointment of Sapna R Chaurasia and Aahna Mehrotra as Partners to boost its Mumbai presence.
With them coming on board, the firm now has 10-members in Mumbai, with 2 partners, 3 senior associates and 5 associates. The firm will seek to leverage the experience of both its partners in expanding its footprint in the media and sports capital of the country.
Sapna brings in valuable in-house experience from her stints at Sony Pictures Networks, Tata Sky and Neo. Prior to that, she spent her initial years honing her litigation skills at one of the leading disputes firms in Mumbai, Federal and Rashmikant.
Sapna offers a unique blend of extensive experience in Disputes, Transactional Support and Compliance.
Aahna has been running a successful sports law and consultancy practice. Her client representations include, setting up and advising Sports Leagues, in India and internationally; advising on player transfers; handling matters before the National Anti-Doping Tribunal; Advising on Gambling Laws, Fantasy Sports, intellectual property and merchandising contracts, etc.
"It is indeed an honour to have both Sapna and Aahna joining the firm. Their presence will demonstrate our commitment to the Mumbai legal market. I am sure their contribution will further the overall growth plan of the firm on diversification, while maintaining its niche," said Abhishek Malhotra, Founding Partner, Practice">TMT Law Practice.
Abhishek has two decades of experience in the legal realm and is a member of both the State Bars of California, USA and Delhi, India. His primary areas of expertise are Intellectual property, Dispute Resolution, and the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industries.
In addition to the TMT sector, Malhotra now also advises his clients in the areas of corporate and commercial litigation.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

