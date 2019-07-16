TNV Films releases poster of Shinaakht directed by Pragyesh Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned writer and Director Pragyesh Singh recently completed his film Shinaakht which is based on the story line of Circumcision and launched its First poster in Lucknow.

With this film he is raising the issue of FGM practiced in the Bohra Community.

Shinaakht is short film based on circumcision and it challenges the custom of cutting gentile part as identification of religion as this is nowhere mentioned in holy book Quran.

Shinaakht's story tracks a close relationship between a father and his two kids (Idrish and Sofiya), who were circumcised at the age of 8 and 9 respectively as per the religious customs and traditions. On attaining the adult age, they file a case against their father - Liaqat Ali, Maulvi Muhammad Basheer, who insisted Liaqat.

Pragyesh who is originally from Amethi has directed 40 minutes film Shinaakht which is based on circumcision is gaining mileage internationally at the festival. Before Shinaakht, Pragyesh has directed Chhoti Si Guzaarish which was critically acclaimed and has won 23 accolades.

Applicants seek remedies from the court and plea to ban on this practice as this is not as per the constitution of India and demand justice as per the provision of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956, POCSO Act and Section 326 and 326A of the Indian Penal Code, court listens to all the parties and come to a decision, which is not revealed and the film stops with question to the audience.

He is a writer and now director who believes passion and dream have no expiry date.

"Working on such sensitive issue may be a threat and Pragyesh state that, dreams are organic, and excuses are pesticides, therefore threat need to be ignored when you are listening to your heart. Making film on a sensitive issue is challenging but filmmaker must be honest with the subject and there should not be any space for fear", said Pragyesh.

Shinaakht is an artwork of TNV Films which is film production house of Pragyesh Singh and has produced several short films, documentary, web series which include CuteGirl_87 which is based on acid attack starrer Rishi Bhutani, web series Chameli starrer Sherlyn Chopra and Brijendra Kala and shot short film Rat Race with Rajat Kapoor and Aditya Srivastava.

TNV Film was founded to give opportunity to new film maker and several short film were produced giving opportunity to Param Kalra in Cute Girls, Aaryan Saxena in Half Truth, Arvind Pandey in Meena, Yashish Bhavnani in Rat Race, Moin Khan in Samay, Faheem Choudhury in Ehsaas, Sleep and Mirror, Meher Sharma in Dear Local, Govind Agrawal in Niyati, Raahul Pundit in I Ate my Husband, Salman is Innocent, The Looser, Abshar Ahmad in Darkness and 24 hours, and produced several project like Heropanti Chalu Hai, heritage of thrall etc.

