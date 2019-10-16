High Table
TO THE NEW moves into a larger office space in Noida

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:32 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a leading digital technology company moves into a larger, state-of-the-art office in Noida with a capacity of over 2,000 people with a provision for further expansion.
The office spread over a sprawling 100,000 sq ft area is located in NSL Techzone, one of the most prominent business hubs in the city.
TO THE NEW headquarters strongly represent the company culture of constant learning, creativity, and innovation. The office has 3 different types of seating - lounge style, high tables, and quiet corners to break the monotony. Intelligent work-areas have been designed to give its people (internally referred to as Newers) a holistic experience while at work including:
* Lounge style meeting rooms
* Fun Zones to encourage creative thinking
* Nap Rooms to rejuvenate employees at work
* 'Tele-booth' styled single-person workspaces
The new office space, designed to enhance productivity whilst bringing a sense of inclusivity, is complemented by the recent other employee-focused announcements by TO THE NEW including the 'Newers Wellness and Care Program' which brings some of the leading healthcare institutions on board for TO THE NEW's employees via In-house OPD consultations.
In addition, the company recently announced its ESOPs program to bring in inclusivity and to bolster the entrepreneurial spirit amongst its employees.
"We have grown at a rapid pace, evolving from a team of 10 in 2009 to a company with over 1,000 people today. With such fast-paced growth, we are committed to adding valuable, talented people to our hub and providing them with a better workspace environment," said Deepak Mittal, CEO and Co-founder, TO THE NEW.
TO THE NEW has grown 3-fold in the last 4 years from a 400-people company to a 1200-strong organization, expanding across the US, Middle East, India. As per the projections, the company expects to continue its CAGR of around and 50 per cent and plans to go public once it hits the annual revenue run-rate of US$ 100 million in 2022.
The new TO THE NEW headquarters address is: 2nd and 3rd Floor, NSL Techzone, Sector 144, Noida.
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:47 IST

