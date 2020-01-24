TO THE NEW named 'Cloud Company of the Year'

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW, a digital technology firm, was named 'Cloud Company of the Year' at Star of the Industry Awards 2019.
Held in December 2019, Star of the Industry Awards also honoured TO THE NEW for its Best CSR Practices.
Established in 2015, the 'Star of the Industry Awards' is telecasted by ET NOW, India's leading business and financial news channel. TO THE NEW was shortlisted after multiple rounds of critical assessment in both categories.
Having performed more than 200 AWS implementations, TO THE NEW has worked on cloud technologies for the past ten years. With its exceptional capabilities in serving customers across geographies and industry verticals, TO THE NEW has successfully led the digital transformation journey of more than 200 enterprises globally.
The company has also been highly appreciated for its CSR initiatives under "Pahal" - its CSR wing. With a tremendous amount of groundwork, Pahal aims to support causes that impact life meaningfully.
Driven in large part by monthly campaigns, partnerships with NGOs and regular collection of funds, TO THE NEW keeps the CSR wheel well-oiled and continues to give back to the society.
"It is an honour to be recognized for our comprehensive cloud-managed services and to be awarded the Cloud Company of the Year. With a host of cloud services, we empower our clients to stay competitive in this fast-paced era of digital technology. We are certain to sustain our leadership position in the industry in times to come," said Deepak Mittal, CEO and Co-founder, TO THE NEW, while commenting on the recognition.
TO THE NEW is a world-leader in managed hosting with expertise in security, microservices, containers, web content management, product engineering, and cloud. The company recently expanded to the Middle East with the opening of its Delivery centre in Dubai in order to better serve customers in the region.
