Satya Sharma, Co-founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW ranked amongst top 25 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019' by Great Place to Work Institute

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW has been recognized among 'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019 and has been ranked amongst the Top 25 based on a rigorous assessment conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
TO THE NEW has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all its employees and for excelling on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the best workplaces world over. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, more than 900 organizations applied to Great Place to Work® Institute to undertake the assessment this year, making it the largest study in the space of workplace recognition.
'India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019' is a celebration of the best work cultures in the IT & IT-BPM sector in the country. Every year, Great Place to Work® appreciates and applauds the efforts of organizations that have created and sustained a great workplace culture. India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM is the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the country.
TO THE NEW has been honoured under the category for the 2nd consecutive time after being assessed amongst over 900 companies from across India. Earlier this year, TO THE NEW was ranked 47th amongst 'India's Best Companies to Work For 2019' by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
The company's strong feedback loop and continuity in measuring, tracking & reporting "people happiness & growth KPIs" with the rigour lead the company to achieve this award. TO THE NEW uses a variety of tools & ways to truly listen to everyone in the organization - whether it is surveys, formal & informal check-ins, etc.
TO THE NEW invests in the growth of its people by
a) working on cutting-edge technologies
b) working on challenging client engagements
c) regular training, workshops, hackathons, conferences & knowledge sharing sessions.
Commenting on the same, Satya Sharma, Co-founder & CHRO, TO THE NEW shared, "We are thrilled to be amongst the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2019. Starting with a team of just 10 to now crossing above 1200, our people are at the heart of what makes our company exceptional. Our diverse teams and comprehensive work environment make us stronger."
"We have multiple policies in place that are aligned with the company's vision and mission and help our employees to grow and nurture their skill sets. With best-in-class workplace practices coupled with a growth mindset, we have successfully been able to create a productive and collaborative environment," he added.
The company recently moved into a larger, state-of-the-art office in Noida with a capacity of over 2,000 people with a provision for further expansion. The new office space, designed to enhance productivity whilst bringing a sense of inclusivity, is complemented by the recent other employee-focused announcements by TO THE NEW including the 'Newers Wellness and Care Program' which brings some of the leading healthcare institutions on board for TO THE NEW's employees via in-house OPD consultations.
In addition, the company recently announced its ESOPs program to bring in inclusivity and to bolster the entrepreneurial spirit amongst its employees.
