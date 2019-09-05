Top 5 features of OPPO Reno2 Z that make it a great buy

New Delhi [India] September 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest smartphone series, Reno2, from the house of global brand OPPO has been received in India with thunderous applause. The new series has received accolades from all quarters, owing to its superb camera innovation, path-breaking design, power-packed performance and other features that cater to every kind of user in the market.

OPPO's legacy of innovation is well documented, and with the three new variants in the Reno2 series - Reno2, Reno2 F and Reno2 Z, the brand has proven yet again why it deserves to be on top of the smartphone leaderboard.

Let's take a look at the top 5 features of the Reno2 Z that make it a must buy in the under 30k category.

Fantastic camera

When it comes to smartphone camera technology, OPPO has been leading the charge for the past few years now. The OPPO Reno series has successfully established its stronghold in the camera innovation category with a slew of attractive features such as a shark-fin rising camera and hybrid zoom. In the OPPO Reno2 Z, users get a superb quad-cam setup (48MP primary sensor, along with 8MP wide-angle lens + 2MP mono lens and 2MP portrait lens). Together, these lenses offer the most clear and crisp pictures. For selfie enthusiasts, the device has a 16MP centered rising camera, which is so advanced that if you happen to drop your phone; the fall detection feature automatically retracts the selfie lens to prevent any damage. Apart from this, OPPO has added a fantastic new ultra steady video mode to the Reno2 Z, which makes shaky, blurry videos a thing of the past. Additionally, the phone also features an ultra-dark mode that ensures clear pictures even in extreme low-light conditions.

Powerful performance

The OPPO Reno2 Z is the first Indian smartphone to carry the powerful MediaTek Helio P90 processor, which makes this device a beast performer. It not only enhances the speed at which the device operates but also elevates user experience tremendously. The phone's 8GB + 256GB RAM + ROM combination is an added performance bonus. Additionally, the OPPO Reno2 Z comes with advanced gaming features such as touch boost, game boost, and frame boost that cater to a growing tribe of gaming enthusiasts in the country.

Terrific display

The Reno2 Z sports an uninterrupted 6.53-inch AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 resolution, meaning bigger and better viewing experience. With a screen to body ratio of 91.6 per cent, the Reno2 Z provides users with an unparalleled display experience, compared to any other phone in the same category.

Attractive design

The Reno2 Z will go down in history as one of the very few smartphones that offer both brawn and beauty. With a beautiful 3D curved body, corning gorilla glass 5.0 protection and a rear camera that is hidden underneath the back, the look and feel of the device are smooth and seamless. The two colour options - sky white and luminous black - make this device an even more attractive proposition.

Long-lasting battery

For a device under the 30k category, the Reno2 Z with its 4,000 mAh battery is surely a boon for users. OPPO has taken note of a big pain point in modern smartphones and completely erased it with this amazing battery performance that lasts long enough for an entire day of activities. This, along with OPPO's VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology ensures that you are never caught off-guard because of low battery.

The OPPO Reno2 Z is priced at Rs 29,990 and will be available for sale starting September 6 on Amazon and offline stores. Customers who are pre-booking and buying within the first three days of sales will get 10 per cent cashback on HDFC Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions and consumer loans.

With top-of-the-line features at a lucrative price point, this new offering from OPPO could turn out to be a solid game-changer for the brand in India.

