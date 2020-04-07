Top features to look forward to in HUAWEI P40 Pro

New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartphone technology is innovating rapidly. However, only once in a while a phone is launched that's redefining in its truest sense. HUAWEI P40 Pro is one such refreshing offering from the brand and it is such a delight to just hold it.

From the widely acknowledged HUAWEI P40 series, this device ticks all the boxes right for the perfect flagship phone. Packed to the brim with amazing technologies, powerful features and promising lightning fast 5G connectivity, the device is a bundle of exciting surprises. On the whole, let's unpack the device to understand what makes it an exceptional offering for the world.

The quintessential camera ecosystem

Huawei's has always surprised its users with fantastic cameras. But with P40 Pro's, Huawei has outdone itself and presents the best in class camera technology which makes it the redefining feature of the smartphone.

HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with a 50MP Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera and a HUAWEI Ultra vision sensor, a never seen before 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor which can capture more light then even before on a Huawei device, facilitating perfect shots in low light conditions.

Technology and Photography: The innovative hardware in the P40 Pro synergizes perfectly with the 5th generation image signal processor (ISP) + da-Vinci based Kirin 990 NPU (neural processing unit), which helps you achieve impressive photography and video results. While the 5th Gen Kirin 990 includes hardware support of block-matching 3D filtering (BM 3D), an algorithm facilitating noise reduction in images, the da-Vinci based NPU combines AI capabilities with algorithm to improve image processing.

With AIS + OIS triple stabilization and TOF (time of flight sensor) camera, a technology using infrared lights to enhance depth, one is able to create a multilevel Bokeh effect, enabling you to get that pleasing soft blurring background while capturing the in-focus object.

Bring the world closer with 50x SuperZoom: Placed horizontally in the HUAWEI P40 Pro variant, the super-sensing zoom lens is capable of an astounding 5X optical, 10x hybrid zoom, 50X digital zoom. With 50x SuperZoom supported by 5x Optical Telephoto Camera, the device shows superior zooming capabilities. Along with AIS and OIS stabilization features, it ensures that blurring or shaking while zooming is negated.

Selfie and videography: With its front dual camera that includes a 32MP Selfie Camera and a Depth Camera, you can take some stunning selfies with amazing detailing. Not only photographs, the 40 MP ultra-wide cine cameras in HUAWEI P40 has a focal length equivalent to 18mm and 1/1.54 inch sensor supporting 3:2 aspect ratio, which enables users to record movie 4K quality videos. The camera can support up-to ISO 51200 light sensitivity and enable 7680 fps ultra-slow motion video.

Lightning fast 5G connectivity experience

Powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is built to give you super-fast connectivity at all times. This means you can enjoy uninterrupted Internet browsing, super-smooth social media, quick downloads and even high quality streaming. The device is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 Plus, an ultimate technology for an accelerated network experience that surely will come in handy while you're working from home and running multiple tasks at the same time.

The looks that make you go wow!

Simply put, the HUAWEI P40 Pro looks remarkable and feels perfect. From the display to its overall body, the smartphone simply oozes premium-ness and is sure to make a statement. HUAWEI Quad-curve Overflow Display allows for a curved display which looks like water overflowing from the rim of a cup.

Adding on to this, the narrow bezels and streamlined round corners all contribute to a borderless look that results in an immersive viewing experience and a bigger display area. Meanwhile the back of the phone, available in a matte glass finish of Silver Frost and a glossy finish of Black, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is both stylish and comfortable to hold.

With HUAWEI supercharge, the battery goes all day long

With an increased battery capacity of 4200mAh, you can enjoy watching movies, play games or even browse all your social media platforms endlessly! And you don't have to do it connected to a charger, because the HUAWEI P40 Pro also has a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges your phone back up faster than ever!

Packed with awesome features

Audio Zoom: Picking out specific voices in a video is always a challenge. For example, everyone is singing happy birthday and you know your friend is messing it up. With the HUAWEI P40 Pro's Audio Zoom feature, you can zoom right into your friend and record the next viral sensation. In simple terms, zoom in for video and the sound gets closer too.

Choose your best shot and Remove photo-bombs: Struggling to choose the best shot? With the HUAWEI P40 Pro, that's taken care of. The HUAWEI Golden Snap, a new Gallery feature that picks the best shot by using AI algorithms to pick postures and expressions that look good and select the top three frames out of a moving picture. In addition to this, AI Remove Passerby and AI Remove Reflection will remove someone who photo-bombs your picture and clean up unwanted glare.

More Features: These are some of the cool and newest features we liked in the new HUAWEI P40 Pro. Huawei offers a wide range of global and local apps on AppGallery, Huawei's official app marketplace where you can also enjoy a rich library of quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader, with new additions from top content providers being added on a continuous basis.

