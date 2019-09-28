Top television stars shine in Platinum jewellery at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Platinum jewellery was the clear standout at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, as the world's most photographed television stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Amy Adams showcased spectacular baubles to complement their couture gowns.

Hoops and diamond stud earrings, along with cocktail rings set in platinum were popular trends on the purple carpet tonight.

"Whether it's a vintage or a modern design, platinum jewellery adds extra glamour and sophistication in order to create an iconic fashion moment", stated celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Harry Winston, Norman Silverman Diamonds, and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum jewellery is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

Below are highlights of platinum jewelry from tonight's purple carpet:

Gwyneth Paltrow in Platinum by Harry Winston

* 1968 vintage sapphire and diamond hoops (30.68 carats), set in platinum

Naomi Watts in Platinum by Harry Winston

* Secret Combination diamond sautoir (23.16 carats), set in platinum

* Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum

* Red carpet diamond ring (8.13 carats), set in platinum

Amy Adams in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

* Hoop earrings with diamonds (40 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 200,000)

* Eternity bands with diamonds (20 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 120,000)

Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston

* Loop earrings with black spinel and diamonds (4.24 carats), set in platinum

* Band rings with channel-set diamonds (8.1 total carats), set in platinum

Janet Mock in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

* Stud earrings with emerald-cut diamonds (16 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 360,000)

* Ring with a marquis diamond (6 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 125,000)

Isla Fisher in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

* Drop earrings with fancy shape diamonds (6 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 45,000)

* Fashion rings, set in platinum (priced at USD 50,000)

Sarah Levy in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

* Earrings with pear shape diamonds (10 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 150,000)

* Mesh bracelet with diamonds (55 carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 150,000)

Antoni Porowski in Platinum by Fred Leighton

* 1920's cufflinks and stud set with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels, set in platinum

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)