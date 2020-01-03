Topgallant Media felicitated the winners of iconic summit and award 2019 at Goa

New Delhi [India] Jan 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Topgallant Media organized Iconic Summit and Awards 2019 to facilitate the shining stars of India at the Novotel Resort and Spa in Goa.

The awards were presented to organizations and Professionals from Business, Education, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and the health sector.

During the award function Sayed Shahnawaz Hussain, National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janta Party, Veteran actors Nasir Abdullah and Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse was present as the Guest of the award ceremony.

The awards were presented to more than 50 organization and some of them are Stt Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd (Most Trusted Data Centre Services Provider of The Year), Neo Valves Industries (Best Manufacturer of Industrial Valves of The Year), Satya Micro Capital (Micro Finance Institution (Mfi) of The Year 2019), M/S Ankita Overseas (Most Trusted Food and Beverages Products of The Year).

Hanswahini Institute of Science And Technology (Best Polytechnic College Award 2019-2020 For Excellence In Student Development Initiative), Cms Institute of Management Studies (Best Management Institute of The Year (South India), Anand Singh (Best Director Award For Excellence In College Administration), Sudarshan World (Most Trusted Educational Group of Institution of The Year).

Hitech Human Capital Pvt Ltd (Best Private Security Agency In Gujarat), Hrit Group of Institutions (Most Trusted Academic Excellence of The Year Uttar Pradesh), Swami Vivekanand Subharti University, Meerut (Most Innovative University With Excellent Faculty and Pedagogy of The Year ( North India ).

Nafs - National Academy of Fire And Safety Engineering (India's Biggest and Number 1 Fire And Safety Organization), Dr Priya Gaddgi (Most Influential Women Edupreneur of Karnataka), Apollo Hospitals International Ltd (Most Innovative Hospital For Wellness and Healthcare of The Year).

Dr Bikas Mandal (Most Promising Orthopedic Surgeon In Karnataka), Dr Mir Jawad Zar Khan (Most Trusted Orthopedic Surgeon In Telangana), Isaac (Best Skin and Hair Treatment Center In Delhi/Ncr), Dr Rajesh Joseph (Most Trusted Nephrologist In Southern India).

Riya Industries (Best Manufacturer of Horizontal Direction Drilling Machinery Spare Parts of The Year), Akums Drugs and Pharma (Excellence In Pharmaceutical Formulations and Innovations), Shiv Traders Instruments Pvt. Ltd. (Best Manufacturer and Trader of Dairy Products In Maharashtra).

Anu Hospital (Most Trusted Cardiology Hospital In Thanjavur Tamilnadu), Dr Kaushal Yadav (Best Surgical Oncologist In Delhi/Ncr), Dr Pramod Kumar Sharma (Most Trusted Cardiac Surgeon In North India).

Saipro Biotech Pvt Ltd (Best Manufacturer Of Innovative Health and Food Products In India), Srl Limited (Most Trusted Diagnostic Center of The Year), Noble Eden (Best Emerging Consultants In Real Estate).

Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals (Most Trusted Hospital For Innovation of The Year), K.P.C English High School and Jr, College (Best Public School With Infra Combined And Quality Education In Mumbai).

Dronacharya Pg College of Education (Most Innovative and Community Services Educational Institute In Himachal Pradesh), Ibsar (Best Private B-School In India), Mr. Anurag Bharaktiya (Best Education And Career Counselor of The Year).

Niis Institute of Business Administration (Best Institute For Placement Support In Odisha-2019), Kala Ashram College of Performing Arts (Most Trusted Dance and Performing Arts Institute In Rajashthan), Aspire The Institute of Human Development (Excellent Institute For Creating Leaders And Discovering The Potential of Students In India).

Musharraf Ahmed Khan (Best Educanist In Bangalore (Karnataka)), Edsmart Global (Most Promising School In Telangana), Dr O. Ravisankar (Best Principal Of The Year 2019 In Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh), Mr. Alexzandar Das (Emerging Youth Icon Award).

Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (Best Innovative Electric Rickshaw Manufacturing Co. Of The Year), Ms. Ankita Priyam (Emerging Women Entrepreneur Of The Year), Shree Ganesh Naturopathy Centre (Best Naturopathy Center In Maharashtra).

Jk Diamonds Institute Of Gems and Jewelry (Best Gems and Jewelry Institute In India), Medivision Scan and Diagnostic Research Centre Pvt. Ltd. (Best Clinical Laboratory And Diagnostic Center In Southern India).

The first of its kind Entrepreneurship award witnesses some of the finest minds from across the country some of them are Dr Haleema Yezdani, Sorkhi Industries Pvt. Ltd, Spaceinterior, The Shakti Plastic Industries, Krishna Sudarshan Charitable Trust, Nirman IAS, University of Engineering and Management, Cgc Technical Campus, Dev Bhoomi Group, Suryadatta Institute of Business Management and Technology, Kala Ashram Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, O Gen Infosystem Pvt. Ltd, Mayhigh Films, Dr Ridhima Khamesra Best Dietician in North India, Shammi Khatri, Neeraj Tiwari, Growtech Agri Science And Research Pvt. Ltd., Ingenious E-Brain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Christ King Institutions, Shanti Trading Co., Hellow Construction, Vimanic Systems (I) Pvt. Ltd., Zeco Aircon Limited.

"As one of the foremost provider of high-end Market Research to the world's largest leading industry, with sustainable competitive advantage arising from our strong brand, unmatched credibility, market leadership across businesses, and large customer base, we deliver analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better," said Karun Sigh the CEO of Topgallant Media.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

