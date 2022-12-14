Total GI tagged items in India rise to 432: DPIIT

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Adding to the present collection of Geographical Indications, nine new items from various states of India such as Gamosa of Assam, Tandur Redgram of Telangana, RaktseyKarpo Apricot of Ladakh, Alibag White Onion of Maharashtra, among others, have been given the coveted special tags.

With this, the total number of GI-tagged items in India goes up to 432.

The top five states holding the maximum number of GIs are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, a DPIIT statement said.

India, having a diverse culture, is home to various arts and crafts mastered by many generations over the years.



"Several initiatives have been undertaken by DPIIT in collaboration with various stakeholders where exclusive GI products showcased Indian tradition, culture, and enterprising activities under a single umbrella," the statement said.

They include GI Pavilion (Aahar 2022) at ITPO, India GI fair.

A weekly GI Mahotsav was conducted in October at Trade Facilitation Center, Varanasi.

Also, an exclusive GI pavilion was set up at IITF 2022 which was organized by ITPO in November 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

"Further, giving a boost to build up cross-cultural societies within the country, such activities will not only promote the transfer of diverse products amongst the states but will also contribute in building a better vibrant cultural society in the future," the statement said. (ANI)

