Towards hope and success, Sameer Khan comes with his new venture, taking a step further in his mission to give back to the society

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI/PNN): "You can't solve a problem on the same level that it was created. You have to rise above it to the next level." -Albert Einstein. A quote that made Hyggelit Pvt Ltd take a leap of faith in providing solutions in the field of Education, Travel and publication during this tough time.

Launched in March 2021, Sameer looks forward to providing one-stop solutions for multiple industry niches through Hyggelit Pvt Ltd that would benefit society as a whole. He has come up with three different platforms through Hyggelit which will provide free education and budgeted travel solutions to the masses.

Hence, the process of growth started with contributing to society by the introduction of Hyggelit Learnings, Triptide and Hyggelit Publications under Hyggelit Pvt Ltd.

With an unmatched experience of working in the education field, understanding the delivery of education in various governmental and non-governmental institutions, the outcome, Hyggelit Learnings is a treat for all.

Combining all the might, Sameer Ahmed Khan, the visionary plans to deliver lectures and provide unbeatable solutions for students preparing for competitive exams like CAT or CLAT. He wants to infuse education with a visible base with notable educators that currently are an inevitable part of Hyggelit Learning's education team.



The contribution to society by Hyggelit does not stop here; they have introduced another platform Triptide - A Travel Venture. It aims at providing the best travel solution for all your personal and professional travelling needs.

People will be getting an all in one fun pack travel solutions that will give a great insight into travelling and will offer them unique memories of their experiences. An added advantage is Sameer's travelling experience, his idea to keep the fun element alive during trips.

In the third venture of Hyggelit, Sameer has started publishing his books under his name and he is mentoring his team to be leaders in the respective fields. Hyggelit Publication aims at delivering a programme where students will be mentored and will be nurtured further in their journey of being an author. Sameer will mentor them to be better authors and will publish their books under the name Hyggelit Publications.

A little insight about the brain and vision behind all this, Sameer Ahmed Khan, CEO of Hyggelit Pvt Ltd, started at a very young age of 17 years and continuing his journey as an author, mentor, life-coach, and educator, he has focused on keeping strong and contributing towards making the world a better place. He recently received a National award for his contribution towards society in May 2021 by Rashtriy Samaj Seva Ratna.

Firmly believing in the quote, "When life gives you Lemon, Make Lemonade", Sameer has been an avid traveller and learner of life. In his younger days, he went to old age homes and orphanages to recite for people just to bring smiles to their faces. Sameer has even worked with the government of Delhi in his initial days. He was posted at the Savda village where he got a chance to change the lives of over 100 students who are now doing great in life.

Sameer realised his love for writing while travelling around the globe and has authored two books - Eerie Edges and A Chestnut of Cuddles and Care, which went on to become bestsellers. He has also given a TEDx talk titled "How Domestic Ignorance Leads Psychological Disturbances into Mental Health Problems" in which he talked about his journey when he was travelling across India and about how he used to interview people.

