Townsip Housing, a co-living experience launched exclusively for government sector employees in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] March 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Townsip, newly launched company in the real estate segment has come up with an innovative idea of aggregating people from similar professional backgrounds, offering them a residential complex, suited to their specific needs.

The idea was conceptualized by the founder of Townsip, Ravi Kumar, keeping in mind the needs of people to be in a social circle where both mindsets and lifestyles match.

It was also noticed that the application of CxD (customer experience design) was missing in the real estate industry, which led to the need gap, that was filled in by the newly launched company.

The project currently offers an array of ten independent villas in Gazetted Officers' Colony, at Vaarivana, an integrated township project under the ITP Act of Govt of Maharashtra by Pharande Developers.

People from the scientific & defence community who are used to living in government bungalow accommodation are the first customers to have booked their houses in Vaarivana.

The project is located on the Mumbai-Pune expressway at around 25 kilometers from Baner. The project is currently under construction and will be ready for possession by 2023.

The project will have its own school, shopping facility, IT complex and polyclinic, mandatorily being a part of an integrated township under government regulations.

"The uncertainly and incompatibility within a neighborhood can result in very difficult situations and these circumstances lead people to sell and shift residence", said Ravi Kumar, founder Townsip.

"It is important for people to buy properties in societies and localities which provide access to all amenities besides having like-minded people coming in from similar professional and educational backgrounds which enables them to live happily and at ease. We are truly excited about this project offering which amalgamates from the thought of having created a comfortable gated community, which can cater to a shared economy and reduced expenses", he added.

The differentiating factor between offerings from Townsip and from other real estate brokers or firms is that Townsip verifies the property on ten metrics including neighborhood, water, electricity supply, road connectivity among others. With Townsip, a customer has the option of customizing their house and its amenities based on the community demand.

"We liked the property due to its location that is surrounded by beautiful Sahyadri hills and away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The concept of having like-minded neighbors is very interesting and comforting. We are looking forward to moving into our newly acquired property as soon as we get possession of it in the next couple of years", said a senior scientist from Pune, one of Townsip customers.

The company, Townsip is in talks with various developers across Pune and is soon planning to offer exclusive residential colonies to their customers in Wagholi, Hinjewadi and other parts of Pune.

Ravi Kumar and his team intend to build the Townsip Company, based on trust and customer satisfaction, like what he achieved with udChalo in the past eight years.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)


