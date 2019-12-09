Toyota Connected India launches new office in Chennai, India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India">Toyota Connected India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Toyota Connected Corporation, is expanding its global footprint with the launch of a new office in Chennai, India.

The new group will focus on enhancing development capability for connected services featuring technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial intelligence. The Chennai office will work in close collaboration with an existing India">Toyota Connected India facility in Bangalore, in addition to several Toyota Connected offices around the world.



India">Toyota Connected India plans to expand its Chennai-based team to more than 100 employees within the next few years. A temporary office is currently in operation, with the permanent office scheduled to open in early 2020 at IIT Madras Research Park.



According to GK Senthil, Chief Technology Officer and Head of the Chennai office for India">Toyota Connected India, the new facility will focus heavily on deep learning-driven, artificial intelligence-based use cases for connected car services.

"Powered by cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge technology for high performance and scalability, these services will enhance convenience and safety for millions of Toyota customers and global affiliates," Senthil said.



Established in Nagoya, Japan in 2000, Toyota Connected Company is committed to transforming mobility by connecting people, vehicles and society via a broad range of consumer, business and government-facing initiatives.

Toyota Connected will expand Toyota's global capabilities in the fields of vehicle data science and contextual data services. The company has undergone significant expansion in recent years with the creation of Toyota Connected North America in Plano, Texas in 2016, and London-based Toyota Connected Europe in 2018.



"The progress we've made in leveraging big data to create break-through mobility products and services has been incredible," said Zack Hicks, CEO of Toyota Connected North America and chairman of Toyota Connected Europe.

"We feel that this is an optimal time to establish our new office in Chennai to expand our global footprint, further the reach of our advanced engineering capabilities and fuel innovation well into the future," Hicks added.



According to Takahiko Ando, CEO of India">Toyota Connected India, the key focus areas for facilities in India will include in-vehicle infotainment, mobility, and Toyota's telematics services platform.

"We are looking to attract top talent and we will achieve that by providing exceptional compensation and benefits, great work culture, as well as a contemporary office environment that will foster collaboration and innovation," Ando said.

"We are also pursuing partnerships with premier Indian educational institutions to mutually leverage R&D expertise in these areas," he added.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

