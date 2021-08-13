TPREL commissions 100 MW solar PV project at Gujarat's Raghanesda Solar Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) said on Friday it has successfully commissioned a 100 megawatt solar power project at Raghanesda Solar Park in Gujarat.

The project is expected to generate 255 million units in the first year of operations. The installation will reduce two lakh tonnes of carbon emission every year.

Raghanesda Solar Park located in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat is one of the biggest solar parks in the country. The project was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL).



With this addition of 100 MW, the total installed capacity of TPREL will be 2,797 MW with 1,865 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1,234 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power, said the company completed the project with timelines despite various challenges faced on account of Covid 19.

"We are steadfast in our conviction towards promoting the realisation of clean and green energy in the country through solar power generation," he said. (ANI)

