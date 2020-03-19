TPV Technology unveils Philips 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Featuring the best-in-class technology, the Philips TAPB603 with Dolby Atmos is here to flatter all the audiophiles. This newly launched model will be available across leading online and offline partners from March 2020 at Rs 31,990.

For movie buffs looking for an immersive experience, the latest addition to the soundbar range, TAPB603 comes equipped with 3.1 CH and 320 W output along with Dolby Atmos. The three channels that reproduce height as well as depth, creating a virtual 3D surround sound are perfect for an ideal cinematic setup. Whether its an intense fighting sequence or the crowd in an arena, users will feel the drama flow above and around them.

For a crystal-clear dialogue, the soundbar also sports central speakers for a crisp, beautifully balanced sound. Consumers will hear every word, whether they're in the corner seat or right in the middle of the room.

Philips soundbars are stylish and compact and boost the audio performance when connected with television, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, smartphones, tablets, laptops and MP3 players. Multiple connections are possible, starting off with an HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC) connection which sends audio from the TV to the soundbar with a single connection, two other HDMI inputs with 4K pass-through, audio-in and optical inputs, along with the integrated Bluetooth function.

With these features loaded into a slim, minimalistic design for the soundbar and subwoofer, it will set a new standard for in-home audio.

Jonce Lin, Country Head, Philips Branded Television, Audio and Monitors, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said: "Nowadays, the soundbars are must have gadget that are designed to enhance the viewing experience for all audiophiles and cinephiles. Consumers will now be able to enjoy thrilling moments with the feature loaded TAPB603. With a sleek design and Dolby Atmos, consumers are in for a treat at a reasonable cost."

The products are available across leading online and offline channel partners. TPV's current retail presence is spread across 35000 plus stores with more than 200 distributors. There are also plans to enhance the robust after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centers count.

Product Features include -

Powerful surround sound with Dolby Atmos

With three channels reproducing height as well as depth, Dolby Atmos plays sound in a three-dimensional space, drawing the viewer deeper in to the shows and movies they love. Whether its spaceships flying overhead or a bullet whizzing past, one will feel the drama flow in all directions - no matter where one sits.

Rich, detailed sound in a 320 W output

The crackle of laser-fire. The thunder of engines. From movies to sports, this 320 W Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar creates more out of the content. Three channels liberate the sound of the favorite shows. The powerful, slimline wireless sub-woofer significantly enhances bass. Explosions will rumble, and music will sound deep and rich.

Three Channels - Crystal-clear dialogue

Boasting three channels, the central speaker in this soundbar ensures dialogue is crisp, clear-and beautifully balanced. One will hear every word, whether he is in the corner seat or right in the middle of the room.

Multiple Connections to suit the style and needs

The TAPB603 Dolby Atmos Soundbar comes loaded with three HDMI ports with ARC and 4K pass-through for a sound quality to match the visuals, a USB port, an audio-in input and an optical input. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which one can pair with smartphone with the soundbar to listen to favorite tunes.

Distinctive design

Make a statement in any home with the soundbar's slim profile and minimalist design. The powerful wireless subwoofer too, has a slim design, which makes it easy to be placed anywhere.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

