Aarushi Dangayach and Ms. Tavishi Batwara
Aarushi Dangayach and Ms. Tavishi Batwara

Trade Unions clubbing together to stop TwoForOne.in

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:47 IST

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): It has been only a matter of a few months since the birth of TwoForOne.in, and already they have grabbed enough attention that they are facing strong opposition and backlash from angry and frustrated trade unions that are panicking.
When we approached the top executives of the mobile industry, their message was clear: 'We fight against any newcomer in the market, but especially in the case of TwoForOne.in, we will try our best to stop them. We are currently exploring legal action against them.'
The trade unions are trying to create a mass boycott against TwoForOne.in.
The main reason for this negative reaction is TwoForOne.in's business model. They offer a 100 per cent Giftback voucher across all products on the website. When a customer purchases a mobile phone, he receives the full amount back as vouchers to spend on branded apparels, footwear or other lifestyle products. Similarly, when the customer purchases apparels, footwear or other lifestyle items, he can redeem the full price on electronic items.
This Giftback is received in real time, with no terms and conditions attached. TwoForOne.in's business model has disrupted the entire industry, which is why it is opposed by all others.
"I don't see any reason to use Amazon or Flipkart anymore. Why should I pay twice the price for every single item when TwoForOne.in gives 100 per cent Value Back without any terms or conditions in Real Time on every purchase?", said a customer.
This venture, the idea of two enthusiastic teenagers from Jaipur, was formed as a sign of their entrepreneurial skills and their desire to give the Indian buyer more value for their money. The concept, never seen before by the Indian audience, was an instant hit across the entire consumer base.
Unfortunately, this brilliant idea came associated with a heavy price. The emergence of any such innovative concept in the industry was bound to anger the competing market players. As a result, many forces and unions are trying to intimidate and pressurize TwoForOne.in to maintain their grip on the consumers. As of late, the opposing forces in the market have become more aggressive than ever before. They have sent several increasingly threatening messages to the company and its associates.
Multiple brands whose products are featured on TwoForOne.in's site have also received threatening messages from influential e-commerce marketers: to dissociate from TwoForOne.in completely, or lose the partnership of larger parties who want to continue their own monopoly in the market.
Associations of popular footwear brands have also received threats from multiple associations to cut off all supply of stock to TwoForOne.in's Lifestyle category. These larger brands are using cheap tricks to shut down TwoForOne.in.
We were unable to reach Aarushi Dangayach, one of the Founders of TwoForOne.in, who was away in London.
"We at TwoForOne.in do not pay any attention to any such threats, we just do what we do. TwoForOne.in will soon shut down the monopoly of Amazon, Flipkart and all such other e-commerce websites. We represent the Next Gen of e-tailing", said Tavishi Batwara, Founder.
In the middle of the opposition, TwoForOne.in stands strong. The company has courageously taken a firm stance against all such bullying from its adversaries. They are determined to respond, not via any such unfair means, but instead in the form of even greater growth of TwoForOne.in's success. With the advent of such offers and deals, TwoForOne.in is set to have the next big takeover in the e-commerce industry.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:27 IST

Mountain Echoes, the Bhutan Festival of arts, literature and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rich with words and ideas, centered on the theme 'many lives, many stories', the 10th edition of Mountain Echoes Festival of arts, literature and culture seeks to explore the depth of human experiences through stories from distinguished sp

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:26 IST

Canara Bank net profit up 17 pc in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): State-owned Canara Bank said on Wednesday its net profit in the April to June quarter rose 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 329 crore due to improved asset quality and lower provisions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:03 IST

Tech Mahindra focuses on banking and citizen services to fuel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced today its focus on banking, transport and citizen services sectors to fuel digital business growth in Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:02 IST

India jumps five notches to rank 52nd in Global Innovation Index 2019

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): India has jumped five notches to rank 52nd in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019 of 129 countries released in the national capital on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:42 IST

40 percent of digital payments will be driven by Tier 2...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Razorpay, India's first converged payments solution company launched the second edition of its compelling report, 'The Era of Rising Fintech' today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:38 IST

Tech brands honoured for their Innovative Products at 10th DT Awards

New Delhi [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): All speculations to know the Best Tech Brand of 2019 year came to an end when winners of 10th edition of DT Awards were recently announced at a grand Gala Award Night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:17 IST

Jubliant Foodworks clocks 10 pc jump in revenue of Rs 940 crore in Q1

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd said on Wednesday its operating revenue jumped to Rs 940 crore during first fiscal quarter, up 9.9 per cent from Rs 855 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:12 IST

Sensex falls 135 points as IMF cuts economic forecast; metal and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased morning gains in the afternoon trade on Wednesday and continued their downward slide for the fifth consecutive day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its forecast for global and Indian economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:35 IST

Social Commerce startup GlowRoad in talks to raise Series C round

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bengaluru-based social commerce startup GlowRoad is in talks to raise Series C round from undisclosed investors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:32 IST

CG Consumer Electricals' net profit at Rs 123 crore, up 17.6 pc y-o-y

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals said on Wednesday its profit after tax for first quarter (April to June) 2019-20 was at Rs 122.6 crore, up by 17.6 per cent year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:55 IST

UPL raises €100 million working capital loan at zero rate of interest

Maharashtra (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Agrochemicals manufacturer UPL said on Wednesday it has raised 100 million euros (about Rs 775 crore) of working capital loan at zero per cent rate of interest.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:43 IST

Fitch downgrades Tata Motors to BB- with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Fitch Ratings on Wednesday downgraded the long-term issuer default rating of Tata Motors Limited to BB- from BB with a negative outlook.

Read More
iocl