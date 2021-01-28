TradeIndia to organise virtual Industrial Engineering and Machinery Expo India 2021

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Riding on the phenomenal success wave of organizing and curating five virtual expos pertaining to diverse verticals in a span of four months, TradeIndia, the country's leading B2B online marketplace platform, is preparing to host its sixth landmark virtual event, the Industrial Engineering and Machinery Expo India 2021.

To be held between 11 and 13 February, the seminal trade exposition will optimize a number of new-age tech-innovations such as AI, Voice Automation, Augmented and Virtual Reality for writing the next chapter in Digital Business Transformation story 2.0.

The Industrial Engineering and Machinery Expo India 2021 will help a plethora of Traders, Customers, Manufacturers, Media Houses, Service Providers, E-commerce Sellers, and Exporters from the sector digitally connect with potential buyers and sellers across India and the world.

Through this important Digital trade confluence, TradeIndia will assist businesses in forming lucrative trade collaborations, attain qualified leads, and create swift and hassle-free distribution pathways and supply chain channels for the overarching industry. The much-anticipated trade event will also showcase a number of prominent stalls equipped with attractive services and facilities.

Moreover, the virtual expo will also direct assured solutions for a wide range of various buyer queries, business requirements, and even debacles. The event will also feature Live chat enablement and Networking Facilitation for real-time leads and sales generation. Additionally, the tradeshow will also have a number of customized booths replete with brand logos, messaging, product demos, and digital handouts or brochures.



TradeIndia's cutting-edge digital product launch and platform design will also aid in attracting prospective buyers towards a seller's booth via touch-less points.

Having been subjected to various travel restrictions and physical interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual tradeshow will allow businesses to commence real-time digital transactions via the digital medium, effectively. The Industrial Engineering and Machinery Expo India 2021 will feature a diverse array of engineering and machinery products such as pumps and pumping equipment, nuts, bolts, fasteners, bright bars, machine parts, paper converting machines, autoclaves, sterilizers, hotel uniforms, and many more.

Driven by TradeIndia's state of the art business platform, the exposition will aid in fulfilling various essential requisites concerning machines, raw materials, machine parts, industrial uniforms, etc. The event is slated to be a potent and promising business networking platform that will facilitate both the buyers and sellers to achieve mouth-watering deals which will further accelerate their bid to rise ahead of their market competition. The multifarious technology and digital product exhibition will also help in advancing enhanced business processes, work principles and the resulting productivity.

"We are pleased to announce that we have emerged as the only B2B platform in the country that has instrumented about 5 virtual trade expositions linking a varied set of industries and verticals in the past 4 months. Now, TradeIndia has set its eyes on organizing the sixth-in-line event, the Industrial Engineering and Machinery Expo 2021. We are confident that the digital participation between buyers and sellers will culminate a significant evolution in the erstwhile Industrial Engineering and machinery segment. The event will not only ensure a seamless and meaningful communique between numerous visitors, attendees and organizers," said Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia.com, speaking before the tradeshow commencement.

The event will depict exhibitors from various parts of the industry such as Agricultural Machines and tools, Welding Electrodes, CNC Machines, Bakery Equipment, Dairy Equipment, Surgical Equipments, etc. Furthermore, TradeIndia has already planned over 800 virtual trade fairs in 2021 for real-time engagement, gaining qualified leads, and a host of critical benefits that lead to a considerable business edge for any organization.

