Trai extends dateline for comments on consultation paper of 'leveraging AI and big data in sector'

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday said it extended the dateline for the submission of comments on the issues raised in a consultation paper on 'Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Telecommunication Sector' to November 4 and counter comments to November 18 this year.



In view of the requests received from stakeholders for the extension of time for submission of comments on the ground that the paper is very comprehensive and detailed, requires extensive deliberations and more time is required to discuss and respond, it has been decided to extend the last date of submission of comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper by November 4 and counter comments by November 18, 2022.

Trai in a statement said the comments and counter comments may be sent preferably in the electronic form to Anand Kumar Singh, advisor, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The earlier last date for submission of comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper by the Stakeholders was October 14, 2022, and for counter comments by October 28, 2022. (ANI)

