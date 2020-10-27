Training Basket: Shaping your present for a brighter future

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The business scenario worldwide has seen massive changes with a remarkable shift to Cloud Computing.

It has changed the way most businesses operate, and, along with it, the technologies that one needs to stay ahead. Over the coming years, millions of jobs are created based on the new skills required. The future belongs to those who upskill themselves and take the initiative to earn more skills and combine them in creative ways.

Training Basket is an online classroom training provider for advanced IT training and certifications. It has been extending its valuable support to individuals and organizations since 2015. Initially started as a company that had only a domestic following, Training Basket today caters to the training needs of organizations worldwide.

Training Basket has a strategic and progressive partnership with Red Hat, who are the world's pioneers in Open Source and Enterprise IT solution providers; CompTIA which is a top-notch Non-Profit Trade Association that issue professional IT certifications; and The Second Wind, which is a sub-brand of learning under the prestigious Times of India Group.

Training Basket aims to crack edtech by reskilling and upskilling professional students.

Noida-based startup Training Basket is an offline and online edtech platform that helps college and professional students gain new technology skills like networking, operating system, cloud computing, programming and coding skills.

A tech enthusiast and digital marketer himself, it was a moment of truth for Nayan Verma. He realised the education system needed a drastic shift.

"Training Basket talent pool achieved tremendous results in the last 6 months. We succeeded with around 200+ job placements for our leaners in 2020, to date. The COVID period did impact the delivery and placement rate, but the quality of outcomes stands consistent. Some of our learners securing jobs in renowned companies in a covid-stricken market bears testimony to the robustness of our learning model," said Nayan Verma, Founder & CEO, Training Basket.

Course Offerings

With the best in class IT certification courses to advance industry growth, professionally competent trainers, and a focus-driven approach, Training Basket is all set to equip IT industry aspirants with the best in the market. Training Basket focuses on imparting education and learning in a student-centric way, focusing on interactivity and student engagement to get the desired results.

The product is focussed on college students and professionals who are on a constant lookout to learn new programming skills or upscale their existing skill set. They also provide placement assistance through the sub brand Job Basket.

Here is a list of the Certification and the Master Courses that are offered to train in all possible niches in the IT industry.

Certification Courses:

* CCNA Certification Training

* Python Certification Training

* Python with Machine Learning

* Data Science with Python



* RedHat Certification Training

* DevOps Certification Training

* AWS Certification Training

* Django Certification Training

* Azure Certification Training

* Digital Marketing Training

Besides these, Training Basket also offers Certification Training for C and C++, and Office 365, so that one gets trained in the best of the IT Industry standards in all aspects of your job.

Training Basket also offers a series of Master Courses in globally trending technologies.

* Cloud Architect Master Program

* Digital Marketing Expert Program

* Website Development Master Program

Not just individual courses, Training Basket also takes a leap further with Corporate Training courses for CISCO, RedHat, Microsoft, Machine Learning and AI, Cloud Computing, Big Data, AWS, Azure, and DevOps.

Current Market and Future

Training Basket has always endeavored to provide training expertise in various IT domains with more than 200+ courses and certifications based on high-end technologies. They provide training with original, authorized content from our global partners. Training Basket has state-of-the-art training tools and infrastructure to provide the best in the industry.

With a huge team of 200 plus trainers and 25,000 certified students, Training Basket is the fastest growing training and certification provider in the Indian IT sector. They believe in their motto "Qualify for Tomorrow" by training students in the best of specialized technologies.

With more than 5000 of their students already employed with blue-chip companies, Training Basket aims to meet the IT industry's future skilled employment needs in various domains.

