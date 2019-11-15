Bajaj-Finserv
Bajaj-Finserv

Transform your CA firm with Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:18 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): As a professional whose job focuses on finances of individuals and businesses, you know that managing your own CA firm's finances is equally important.
This is especially true in a time where tax laws and compliance requirements are changing, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big-data is creating new possibilities.
In order to stay ahead of the competition, it's important to pay attention to your core competencies and focus on your business' growth. As this requires significant finance, you can avail the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants. This customised solution offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, gives convenient features such as a flexible tenor, swift disbursal and most importantly, a large loan amount.
Read on to know how you can transform your firm with a Business Loan for CAs from Bajaj Finserv:
Carry out office renovation and purchase software with a large principal
Continual expansion of the operational workspace is part and parcel of the growth of a firm. This includes desk space and options for laptops, computers and other hardware. Further, in addition to overhauling your machines, you must also install the latest software if you want to offer superior services. Today, with cloud-based services becoming a reality, scrimping on software is not advisable, and it's best to invest in the latest software for auditing, payroll processing, and tax filing if you are to offer 360-degree services. In order to carry out these changes you will need substantial capital, and Bajaj Finserv helps you get access to this by offering financing of up to Rs 37 lakh on convenient terms.
Tap into new markets easily with a hassle-free financing solution
To obtain a large principal from Bajaj Finserv you needn't pledge a high-value asset. Moreover, documentation and eligibility requirements are minimal too, further simplifying application. These features can help you make the most of time-bound opportunities that come your way as you can get access to financing instantly. For instance, considering the large number of MSMEs having to comply with GST laws, you can setup a team for GST consultation services. Similarly, you can go beyond tax filing and auditing to management consultancy and financial advisory services to help companies perform more efficiently.
Manage your cash flow seamlessly with Flexi Loan facilities
Part of running a firm well is ensuring that your cash flow is healthy. While there will be times that cash inflow may be deficient, this shouldn't hamper your business. To ensure that you have sufficient liquidity for day-to-day expenses even when demand for your services is low, opt for Bajaj Finserv's Flexi Loan facility. Perfect to plug cash flow gaps and meet unplanned expenses, it facilitates multiple withdrawals from the total sanction and offers you the convenience of paying interest on the amount withdrawn only. Moreover, you can prepay the loan at no extra charge and also opt to service the loan by paying interest as EMIs throughout the tenor. Then, simply repay the principal once the tenor is up.
Hire additional staff during the tax filing season with timely financing
With workload increasing during peak season, such as when the tax-filing deadline is approaching, you may want to bring expert professionals and consultants on board so as to ensure that the quality of your services is maintained and that you can take on more work at the same time. You can take care of such requirements effortlessly as the loan offers finance in just 24 hours, with a generous repayment tenor of up to 72 months.
To complete on-boarding of new employees and manage the other tasks that are essential to your business' growth, you only have to meet two eligibility criteria. Once you have a COP for at least 4 years and own a property in a location where Bajaj Finserv operates, you can simply check your pre-approved offer to apply. Courtesy of doorstep document pickup services, you don't have to leave your home or office to apply for this loan. Get the financing you need instantly, without shifting your focus from your business.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:00 IST

Implement zero mobile termination charge from 2020, open house urges TRAI

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Participants of an open house discussion on Friday unanimously urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) to implement zero mobile termination charge from January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:20 IST

Shallu Jindal honoured with Golden Peacock Award for Social and...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership-2019 for being an outstanding pioneer in the world of social welfare, promoting the public cause for overall societal benefits and propagating a

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:10 IST

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL)

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/Digpu): Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) conducts peace projects in various fields including international law, peace education and more.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:36 IST

India's overall export shows 1.51 pc growth during April-October

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's overall exports -- merchandise and services combined -- in April-October of 2019-20 financial year are estimated to be USD 310.23 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 1.51 per cent over the last corresponding period, said the Ministry of Commerce and Indust

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:13 IST

Team India announced for World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the World Final of BMW Golf Cup International 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:08 IST

Secure yourself against wide range of risks, with pocket...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Though the insurance industry has significantly evolved over the past decade, there are still many aspects that are not covered by conventional insurance companies.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:06 IST

Zee Learn Limited Q2 FY20 - Consolidated PAT Zooms 73 Percent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:58 IST

Sonata Forays into the smart wearable category with 'Stride'

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): Sonata, India's largest-selling watch brand from the house of Titan forays into the Smart Wearables category with a range of hybrid Smartwatches - Stride.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada sets Guinness World Record for the...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ramesh Hospitals Vijayawada, a group hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, achieved a milestone by setting a Guinness W

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:52 IST

UK India Business Council launches socio-economic impact campaign

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/NewsVoir): The UK India business Council has launched a campaign to highlight the importance of the socio-economic contribution that UK businesses make in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:51 IST

Bajaj Finserv offers lucrative deals on Vivo Smartphones

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited is offering attractive discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers to its customers purchasing Vivo smartphones by availing hassle-free finance from the company.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:13 IST

Salaries are not subject to GST, clarifies CBIC

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Salaries are not subject to Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified on Friday, adding that no GST has been demanded on salaries paid to chief executive officers or employees.

Read More
iocl