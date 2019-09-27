Addressing weak infrastructure is critical if cities are to remain dynamic
Addressing weak infrastructure is critical if cities are to remain dynamic

Transport, housing key for Asian cities to continue booming: ADB

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:43 IST

Tokyo [Japan], Sep 27 (ANI): To remain engines of economic growth and jobs, developing Asia's burgeoning cities need efficient transport networks and affordable housing backed by effective and coordinated land and economic planning, according to the theme chapter of recent Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2019 Update released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
"Asia's cities have been important contributors to economic growth, job creation, and innovation, but this is not a foregone conclusion for future decades," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "Addressing weak infrastructure, congestion, housing, and education and health care services is critical if cities -- and their host countries -- are to remain dynamic."
The number of urban inhabitants in developing Asia increased by five times from 375 million in 1970 to 1.84 billion in 2017. By 2050, it is expected to reach about three billion people or around 64 per cent of the region's population. Cities are also growing geographically, often beyond pre-defined administrative boundaries, and connecting with surrounding areas to form city clusters.
Cities are defined differently in different countries. Using night-time satellite imagery and grid population data that can assess where people actually live and work, ADB estimates that developing Asia in 2016 had 1,459 so-called natural cities. These natural cities are estimated to house 34.7 per cent of developing Asia's population on 2.3 per cent of its land area.
China had the most with 680 followed by India with 320, Indonesia with 93 and Pakistan with 63. Together, these four countries accounted for about 80 per cent of the natural cities in developing Asia.
Over time, many of these natural cities have grown interconnected so that by 2016, there were 124 city clusters, 28 of which are home to more than 10 million people. Of those, eight were in China, seven in India, three in Indonesia, two each in South Korea and Vietnam, and one each in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.
The largest city cluster surrounds Shanghai in China, connecting 53 natural cities that belong to four province-level administrative regions.
To function as a vibrant jobs market, cities need affordable and efficient public transport that combines trains, buses, ride sharing, and more informal services -- like jeepneys and auto rickshaws -- that are well regulated. This will cut the congestion already prevalent in cities like Manila, Kuala Lumpur, and Yangon.
Governments should ensure ample land is available to build reasonably priced homes, public amenities and public transport networks. The report studied 211 cities in 27 countries and found 90 per cent of them suffered from home prices that were severely unaffordable for average-income households. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:29 IST

IATA launches gender diversity campaign for balanced workforce

Montreal [Canada], Sep 27 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched the 25by2025 Campaign -- an airline industry initiative to advance gender diversity in the airline industry by 2025.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:56 IST

New IT training facilities introduced in Moscow schools

Moscow [Russian Federation] Sept 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): New IT training facilities with modern equipment will be opened in 35 schools in Moscow. The curriculum has been developed by major IT companies and includes in-demand subjects such as robotics, electronics, big data, communication technologies, prog

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:54 IST

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares tumble after FIR against board members...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) tumbled by 4.8 per cent on Friday after the Economic Offences Wing registered a first information report (FIR) against its board directors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:33 IST

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor sells 1.8 pc more stake in bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Yes Capital India Pvt Ltd (YCPL), part of the promoter group of Yes Bank, has sold 1.8 per cent shareholding in the bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:35 IST

Equities subdued on global cues, auto and metal stocks suffer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on Friday tracking weakness in Asian peers amid global growth concerns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:42 IST

'CHLEAR' launched to deliver advertising services that truly...

New Delhi [India] Sept 27 (ANI/ Brand Stand): Markets are getting increasingly volatile, categories are getting overcrowded, customer demands have become unreasonable, brand loyalty has become unfashionable and technology is changing business paradigms by the hour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:39 IST

Colatta participated in SIAL seeing Bright Future of Bakery...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): India has one of the world's fastest growing chocolate markets which posted a huge 13 percent sales growth this year, according to a research.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:26 IST

Digital Payment Solution, raises 5.75 crores on Horses Stable Season 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:13 IST

Tech Mahindra and Keysight collaborate to accelerate adoption of...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced an extended collaboration with Keysight, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and govern

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:01 IST

Insure your car and home keys with Pocket Insurance from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/BusinessWire India): Losing your car or home keys can be immensely frustrating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:59 IST

Go cruising for some Vitamin sea with Norwegian Cruise Line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): What can be more enchanting for a passionate traveller than to pack and unpack only once for a multi-destination holiday across the world, see a gorgeous new view each day and experience picturesque destinations and exotic locations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 17:57 IST

Animal friendly wardrobe with WildRoger

Panipat (Haryana) [India] Sept 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A new fashion brand, WildRoger, is all set to put their best foot forward in the industry with an extremely unique approach and inspiration - their 'Love for animals'.

Read More
iocl