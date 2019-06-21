Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Travel smart this monsoon with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:33 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has launched some exciting offers on their Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard to make your monsoon season more vibrant.
Customers planning on travelling during this season can now save on fuel costs by using their SuperCard.
Benefits of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard
Enjoy amazing cashback offers
The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is a credit card like no other that gives you the power of 4 cards in 1. India's first ever SuperCard comes with some unique features and benefits which will help you to save money every time you fill fuel in your car.
To begin with, the card offers 10 per cent cash back, up to Rs 250 per month, on every fuel purchase that you make at any fuel pump in India. This feature itself will help you save up to Rs 3,000/- every year. Apart from the cashback, the SuperCard also offers a Fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs 100 per month enabling you to save Rs 1,200 additional every year.
With the fuel prices escalating every month, these savings prove to be crucial when it comes to planning your travel budgets.
Savings on travel
If the savings on your fuel does not excite you, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is also packed with other exciting offers and features. The card welcomes every new user with a gift voucher of Rs 500. Moreover, users who spend more than Rs 50,000, get a complete waiver of the annual card fee of Rs 500.
The card also increases your savings every time you spend Rs 1 lakh through the card by giving gift vouchers of up to Rs 1,000. Be it fuel purchase, online shopping or paying your utility bills, the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard warrants your savings.
Easy EMI options
Moreover, the card also comes loaded with some of the most distinctive features like interest-free loans for 90 days, EMI repayment option, pre-approved emergency loan and a zero-fraud liability cover. Repaying the interest-free loan availed through Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard (Credit Card) is extremely easy. You can repay the loan in 3 easy EMIs. As only a flat 2.5 per cent processing fee is charged, making the EMIs super affordable.
So, apply for your Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard through a completely hassle-free online process and start planning your monsoon break.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl