TRESPECT achieves 428% business growth in FY21 with tech-enabled real estate advisory services

Gurugram (Haryana) July 5 (ANI/Veritas Digital): TRESPECT India Private Limited, a pan-India technology enabled real estate advisory firm focused on the primary residential real estate market for B2C customers which commenced its operations amidst the COVID pandemic, has registered a phenomenal 428 per cent growth in FY21 over the previous year, achieving robust sales in units in the Financial Year 2020-2021.

The company, which has offices in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Bangalore, has seen an increase of 127 per cent year-on-year on the number of units sold and an increase of 98 per cent in the value of property sold.

According to TRESPECT, a lot of interest in new homes have been on the periphery of major cities across India with home buyers going for spacious homes with an extra half/study room to accommodate the increasing work-from-home demands and uncertainty on account of the COVID pandemic.

The company also witnessed an emerging preference for virtual site visits across various properties among many investors. "The trend was for home buyers actively engaging in virtual walk-throughs across multiple projects to eliminate projects which do not serve their requirement and purpose and then do a physical site visit on the shortlisted properties. This not only saved time, was cost-efficient but was also safe in the prevalent COVID scenario," said, Amit Sinha, COO & Joint Managing Director of TRESPECT.

"High rise apartments, gated communities, and luxury towers with well-managed infrastructure were the preferred ones for ultra-luxury segment driven by NRIs, high net worth individuals and business leaders. Ready to move in spaces are particularly in high demand," added Mr. Sinha.



In his comments on the impressive performance, Sinha said: "The success achieved by TRESPECT in the last one year, which was a challenging time for most businesses including the real estate sector, is a testimony of the seamless experience we offered to the home buyers and investors through our advisory platform."

"The second half of FY21 was highly profitable with increased volumes across various locations in India - with NCR [National Capital Region] and Pune being the most sought-after cities for home sales for us. The business has grown multifold, and this is thanks to our being an industry-best and completely Tech enabled real estate advisory platform and transaction support to our customers," he added.

Coined from the words trust and respect, TRESPECT offers buyers all relevant options in the locality of their choice and facilitates seamless transactions process between the developer and the buyer by leveraging tech-enabled processes that provide transparency within the shortest lead time. The company works on the side of the customers and helps them make the right choice of buying their dream home.

TRESPECT handholds customers at every step of their home buying journey. Additionally, by virtue of detailed research, due diligence, and transparency TRESPECT helps simplify the entire home buying process.

In a nutshell, it provides customers with end-to-end services through a tech-driven approach covering the entire spectrum - right from Marketing Automation to all processes being tech enabled from research to shortlisting of property.

Despite being a new entrant compared to established institutional competitors, TRESPECT is well-poised to grab a large share of the Indian broking business, currently estimated to be worth nearly USD 1.8 billion, by virtue of addressing the gap of qualified real estate brokers that exists today through its customized research-based approach coupled with technology solutions that promised to turn every person's home buying journey into a memorable experience.

