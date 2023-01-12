Trichy Airport, undergoing upgradation, to be ready by June 2023

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Airports Authority of India has undertaken the expansion work of Trichy Airport, including the construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new apron, an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower, and an upgradation of airside facilities to cater the growing passenger traffic and reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport.

Accordingly, more than 85 per cent of the construction work for the terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by June 2023, said the Airports Authority of India in a statement on Thursday.



Trichy is the third largest airport of Tamil Nadu in terms of passenger traffic after Chennai and Coimbatore. The development of Aviation Infrastructure will ensure enhanced air connectivity for the travelers of Trichy and the surrounding area in Tamil Nadu.



The new terminal building being constructed at the cost of Rs 951 crore has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features.





With an area of 75,000 sq m, the new terminal building has been designed as an iconic structure of dynamic and dramatic building form with a majestic roof.

The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner.



The intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building's architecture. Arriving and departing passengers will sense this identity and reference to the place.

The airport expansion project also includes a new apron, associated taxiways, and isolation bay to make the airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp System - five wide-body (Code E) or 10 narrow-body aircraft (Code C). Other than these, the construction of a Control Room, supporting Equipment Rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, Automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and Meteorological offices are also part of the project.

Moreover, the project also includes a four-lane elevated access road connecting the Terminal Building to the city. (ANI)

