Trigyn awarded New York Power Authority IT staffing contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Trigyn Technologies said on Monday it has been awarded a contract by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to provide information technology contingent staffing.

The award is for a period of three years with an option by NYPA to extend for an additional two years, bringing the potential term to five years. Trigyn said it was one of the 12 vendors selected by NYPA.

The award covers 37 positions in various levels of expertise organised across nine clusters including analysis, project management, software development, architecture, cyber security, IT support, infrastructure networking, data management and specialists roles.

NYPA is the largest public power organisation in the United States, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. NYPA uses no state tax dollars and incurs no state debt, financing its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity.

Trigyn employees serve as contingent workers supporting many authority IT projects and initiatives including a fully digital utility, power site and line functions, and ultimately NYPA's vision for customer and grid flexibility in a carbon-free generation.

Trigyn is a public multi-national information technology firm with 1,500 resources deployed in 25 countries across Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa. It has an established client base of major fortune 500 companies in diverse industries, inter-governmental organisations and US state governments. (ANI)

