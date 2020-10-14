Trimble hosts its first-ever virtual Tekla User Days (TUD) event in India

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global construction technology leader Trimble hosted its flagship annual event for Indian customers, Tekla Users Days (TUD) India recently.

Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of the attendees in the wake of the global pandemic, this year's conference was hosted online. This open-for-all software user conference allowed the Indian construction professionals and Tekla Structures users to attend the mega-scale event from the comfort and safety of their home or office.

The highly-anticipated annual symposium drew over 3,000 participants, including industry leaders, stalwarts and professionals from across the construction lifecycle. The 2-day event was sponsored by Giza - a global leader in connection design software and Dell Technologies, a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information.

"Given the pandemic, we decided to go online in this edition of TUD, and worked hard to create a bigger and more immersive experience for our participants via the virtual platform. The core proposition, however, stayed the same and the professionals got to attend sessions, engage and watch demos, created to help them become more productive, and drive innovation and transformation. 'The World of Constructibility' was a key program this year that had representatives from some of the marquee projects in India and Saarc. We are delighted to be able to offer this unique platform to learn, engage and share," said Paul Wallett, Regional Director, Trimble Solutions, India and Middle East.

The participants this year were able to walk through a 3D virtual conference venue to attend key sessions from industry stalwarts, choose their preferred training sessions, network with fellow attendees and even speak directly to experts from Tekla to address any of their queries at the virtual booths.

TUD 2020 also had interesting programs like Tekla Hunt, Tekla Quiz, as well as Voice your Tekla Talent, wherein customers showed how they innovatively applied Tekla in their respective work environments. The session commenced with a Keynote Address from PV Prasanth, Director - Operations and Technology, Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd who spoke about the importance of data and information, and the value of Constructible, Connected and Content-enabled models for efficient construction.

"Tekla Structures is one of the most efficient constructible solutions we have today. Tekla is an intelligent, parametric Bridge Information modeling solution that has been put to great use in the case of Chenab Bridge too. As Tekla software users, we've always taken great pleasure in attending Tekla User Days (TUD) for the opportunities to network with industry peers, and also learn more about the newly introduced capabilities. Our team finds great value in the TUD presentations, workshops and sessions - all of which are useful in helping us get the maximum value out of our investment in Tekla Structures," said Matti-Esko Jarvenpaa, Director, Competence Resource Center, WSP, Finland.

Alongside TUD India 2020, the company co-hosted an illustrious roundtable discussion- The World of Constructibility, which brought together several industry veterans to speak about the engineering challenges of building the world's highest bridge - The Chenab Railway Bridge.

The Roundtable panellists, who visualized and built this exceptional rail bridge included Rajesh Singh, Chief Engineer at Konkan Railway Corporation; Matti-Esko Jarvenpaa, Director, Competence Resource Center at WSP in Finland; Pekka Pulkkinen, Leading Consultant for Bridges at WSP in Finland; and the session was moderated by Gabriel Neves, Bridge Technology Evangelist at Trimble.

At the heart of TUD 2020 lies the theme of #Constructability, which has been acknowledged by industry leaders as a disruptive trend that allows optimised construction workflows and ensures the best results for the construction industry. Trimble is at the forefront of this change and the various stakeholders in the design, build and operate lifecycle of the Chenab Bridge, emphatically stated that this will allow faster adoption of technology and make the industry more efficient and productive.

Trimble Buildings, a part of Trimble's Engineering and Construction segment, is focused on solutions that optimize the complete Design-Build-Operate (DBO) lifecycle of buildings. Trimble is dedicated to transforming the industry-increasing productivity, reducing waste and optimizing schedules, budgets and real estate portfolios-with powerful solutions that streamline communication and collaboration.

These targeted solutions enable architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and occupiers to realize greater agility, efficiency and insight. Used in over 150 countries around the world, Trimble Buildings' solutions are transforming the way the world designs, builds and operates infrastructure and buildings.

For more information, please visit: buildings.trimble.com.

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), please visit: www.trimble.com.

