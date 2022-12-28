Tripura CM inaugurates 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown in Mandwi

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated yet another 1,000-metric-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Mandwi.

Mandwi falls under the jurisdiction of the West Tripura district.



The new rice godown will enable the farmers to use it to store, preserve and accordingly sell the crops as per needs. This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market prices.

The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy.

On November 16, Manik Saha inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa in the Dhalai district. (ANI)

