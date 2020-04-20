Triton Solar's first EV SUV 'Triton H' launched with a capability of 700 plus miles in single-charge

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Triton Solar, a New Jersey-based technology company is launching its first EV SUV - Triton Model H, an electric SUV today across the globe.

Triton Model H is a premium electric SUV designed to comfortably accommodate eight people along with 200 cubic feet luggage space. It comes standard with a 200 kWh Triton Solar battery pack which is a proprietary technology of Triton solar.

The Triton Model H will have a single-charge range of up to 700 miles+. With such capabilities, automobile experts and top management of Triton Solar have a firm belief that Triton Model H will be transforming the entire market with its great user experience and design appeal.

Triton Model H can also be used as a backup power supply for your home using Triton's Pandora Box. The Pandora Box can be used for both, charging the Model H as well as to use power from the Model H to power your home. This enables dual functionality of Triton Model H's battery backup system.

Triton Solar's state-of-the-art manufacturing:

Triton Solar has an organizational legacy in building innovative clean energy-based products and solutions. Diversifying into the EV segment, the EV SUV project has been ongoing since the last 18 months and the CEO of Triton Solar Himanshu Patel mentioned, "Things have to advance at a rapid pace regarding the development of our EV portfolio and in the last 12 months we have created multiple international partnerships for the same."

Triton Model H will be manufactured in USA for the USA market considering the active EV ecosystem out there. He further informed that India is a very strategic market from both the aspects, consumers and manufacturing. They might also look at manufacturing setup in India depending on the demand.

The look and feel of Triton H:

"What does the Triton Model H SUV look like?" is the biggest question that is being answered today is,

Triton promise 1500 hp power to the wheels which allows the SUV to carry and pull heavy loads without compromising with the driving comfort. It's a four-wheel-drive quad motor vehicle with an impressive acceleration of 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

Triton Model H is now open for pre-orders on its website www.tritonev.co. The first 100 pre- order customers will be delivered the Founder's Edition which shall have unique surprise features added on top of the standard features. In the life span of Triton Model H, only 100 Founder's Edition version will be made. The booking will completely be on first come first serve basis.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


