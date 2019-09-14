Bajaj Finserv Logo
Bajaj Finserv Logo

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:15 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.
This is because the sanction comes with no spending constraints, which means that you can use it to fulfil any financial need. Further, as you pledge a high-value asset, the interest rate levied is lower when compared to unsecured loans. This is due to the fact that the lender enjoys a higher level of security and can recover losses easily in case of non-payment.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is offering a Loan against Property to manage your high-end expenses with ease. Now be it financing your child's education, managing your wedding expenses or even handling unforeseen medical expenses, this loan enables you to do it all.
Despite its many advantages, there are a number of misconceptions that people have about this loan offering. Take a look at the truth behind 6 such myths so that you can make a smart borrowing decision as and when the need arises:

Myth 1: You should never pledge your home as collateral for a loan

The truth is that having your home as collateral carries no risk whatsoever if you are consistent with repayment and have a plan in place. In fact, pledging your home acts as an incentive to be diligent with borrowing and repayment, as there is more at stake. Therefore a loan against property can help you make better decisions and result in good financial health in the long run.

Myth 2: You cannot use the property that you pledge

This is a common misconception, but it's important to understand that you're simply pledging property and there are no constraints on using it. This means that you can continue to live in your residential property even while you pledge it, as long as you aren't consistently defaulting on payments.
Myth 3: You can borrow a loan amounting to the full value of the property
Generally, when you borrow a loan against property, your sanction is determined by taking into consideration a number of factors. An important one is the current market value of the property. Once the lender ascertains this, it arrives at a sanction on the basis of the loan-to-value ratio. Depending on the lender, you can get anywhere between 75 per cent and 90 per cent of the property's value as a sanction.
Myth 4: You can only get a loan against a residential property
This is false as you can pledge both commercial and residential property as collateral for a loan against property. Additionally, you can use the sanction to purchase property as well. Moreover, as there are no restrictions on usage, you can use it for financing a foreign education or a destination wedding.
Myth 5: The sanction is based on the price at which the property was bought
This is entirely untrue as the lender calculates the loan amount based on the current market value of the collateral. This is determined by the lender's evaluators and there are few other factors that are taken into consideration, such as the age and current condition of the property. A poorly maintained property may be less valuable and fetch a lower sanction regardless of how much it was worth at the time of purchase.
Myth 6: The lender takes possession of the collateral when taking a loan against property
This is false and in reality, you retain full possession of the collateral so long as you don't default on payments. This misconception arises from the way a gold loan is handled; however, in case of loan against property, all you have to do is submit the property documents to the lender.
Now that these myths have been addressed, you are better prepared to understand the benefits associated with borrowing a loan against property.
To enjoy value-added benefits, take this loan from a top-tier lender. For example, besides a large sanction of up to Rs 3.5 crore, the BHFL Loan against Property also offers a Dropline Flexi Loan facility.
This allows you to borrow as per your needs and pay interest only on the amount utilised. To take advantage of these features, check your pre-approved offer and enjoy speedy, hassle-free application.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:58 IST

Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan...

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:17 IST

Moody's assigns first-time (P)Baa2 to Adani Transmission...

Singapore, Sep 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional rating of (P)Baa2 to the proposed 30-year dollar-backed senior secured notes to be issued under the newly established Adani Transmission Ltd Restricted Group (ATL RG).

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:44 IST

NCLT approves merger of Monsanto India with Bayer CropScience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG has said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger plan of its subsidiary with biotech company Monsanto India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 IST

SML Isuzu to shut chassis division at factory for six days

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): SML Isuzu will keep its chassis division closed for six days due to falling demand for commercial vehicles and rising inventory levels.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:02 IST

BMEL sets up new facility to improve metro train ride quality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): State-owned BEML has set up a bogie traction motor run test facility for the metro at its manufacturing unit here, a move that will help in improving train ride quality and increasing reliability of coaches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:37 IST

CARE downgrades Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt instruments to 'D'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded Anil Ambani-led Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures, subordinated debt, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and upper tier-11 NCDs to 'D'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:55 IST

Sugar, Alcohol and Tourism created 80 million jobs in 2018-...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pahle India Foundation (PIF) - an FCRA certified, not-for-profit policy think-tank - in its latest report titled 'An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism' has pointed out that these three indus

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune adorns irresistible lifestyle as BramhaCorp launches The Collection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of Pune's leading luxury real estate companies, BramhaCorp Ltd, often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:52 IST

FanFight Fantasy Sports to take on the Gaming Industry by Storm

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket, as it stands, is the most popular sport in India and this year with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2019 World Cup, the numbers relating to viewership, fantasy cricket were all over the place.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Gionee India expands its G Buddy Portfolio with Smart 'Life' Watch

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gionee India with a clear commitment and its continued promise to offer best in class wearable mobility lifestyle options, today announced the launch of the Smart 'Life' watch on Flipkart.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Secure your Child's Future with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a parent, securing your child's future is paramount, and you can do this in various ways.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:47 IST

Vedanta formally launches Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) at 59th...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vedanta Aluminium, the largest primary aluminium producer of India, announced the formal launch of its newest product line, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA) for the Indian automotive industry.

Read More
iocl