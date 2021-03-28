TTK Prestige's innovative Svachh pressure cooker offers a unique spillage control feature to ensure that you spend less time cleaning in the kitchen

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/Mediawire): Most of us are burning the candle at both ends. After a full day of work, we are compelled to then take care of the innumerable responsibilities related to the home. Housework is a never-ending job.

Therefore, it is imperative to equip our homes with the right tools to simplify and aid us with this. As all of us can ascertain that the pressure cooker is an invaluable asset that occupies pride of place in every Indian kitchen. Perhaps it is one of the most used and popular kitchen appliances ever. However, it is not an easy device to clean.

Every home cook has lived with frothing when the pressure cooker whistles. This is common with all pressure cookers. As a result, the entire gas stove becomes incredibly messy, resulting in extra cleaning and increasing the time we spend in the kitchen.

As India's leading kitchen appliances brand, TTK Prestige has listened to the problems of Indian home cooks. This is part of the brand's commitment to alleviating this problem and ensuring that you spend less time in the kitchen.

In fact, TTK Prestige has already made this promise a reality. Now, for the first time ever, it is possible to reduce the amount of time that you spend in the kitchen. This is due to TTK Prestige's recent innovation which is known as the revolutionary Svachh pressure cooker. Yes, the humble pressure cooker has most certainly undergone a makeover. TTK Prestige has launched the innovative Svachh, which is India's first 'spillage control' pressure cooker.



The innovation lies in the unique lid of the pressure cooker, which is designed to control spillage during the cooking process. The lid prevents messy starchy water from flowing down the cooker and as a result drastically reduces the amount of cleaning and time that is spent in the kitchen. The thoughtful design of the cooker prevents a mess around the cooktop too, which ensures that there is one less thing to clean after cooking.

Now you get to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family or indulging in various leisure pursuits. In addition, the cool touch weight makes it easy to handle during cooking. The Svachh pressure cooker is packed with a host of exciting features with safety being paramount.

A mini metallic safety plug in the cooker melts to let out steam, when the pressure inside the cooker rises above the safe level. TTK Prestige has also ensured that spillage is controlled as sometimes the froth can spill on the flame of the gas making it dangerous.



The Svachh pressure cooker, which can be used on both induction and gas stoves, is available in aluminium, stainless steel, and hard anodised models. An added benefit of the Svachh pressure cooker is the anti-bulge induction base in aluminium and hard anodised cookers. This is to protect the base and ensure that it doesn't disfigure with regular use over a period of time. Now you are assured that your Svachh pressure cooker lasts for a long time. Depending on your requirements, you can select a pressure cooker in varying sizes from 1.5L upto 10L.



Consumers are spoilt for choice as the Svachh offers three different options. You can choose a Svachh Pressure Cooker model that comes with either an inner lid, outer lid or the clip on option. The Prestige Clip-On Svachh pressure cooker range is modular in design, which means that the same lid can be used on all the utensils of the range. The lid can be placed in any position and closed safely. The pressure indicator ensures maximum safety.

The Clip on Pressure cooker comes with a glass lid and can be used to saute, steam, fry, boil, cook and even serve. The controlled gasket release system provides unmatched safety by letting out the excess steam that is built up inside the cooker.

TTK Prestige's Svachh pressure cooker is a must-have for anyone strapped for time. The brand is committed to helping consumers work smarter instead of longer in the kitchen.

The Svachh pressure cooker retails from INR 1040 onwards and can be purchased at leading dealer outlets, Prestige Xclusive stores and major online portals. Go and grab your TTK Prestige Svachh pressure cooker and say goodbye to a messy kitchen.

