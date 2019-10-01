Tulip Infratech launches Luxury Project 'Tulip Leaf' at SPR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tulip Infratech- one of the leading real estate development organizations in NCR Gurgaon announced the launch of it's another luxury project 'Tulip Leaf'.

The new project's location is one of the premium destinations of Gurugram- Sector 69. Tulip Leaf is having a core theme 'a new era of Luxury Living' which aims to provide lavish amenities for their esteemed residents.

Tulip Leaf has a single 20 storied tower with 80 luxurious 3BHK apartments. The super area of each apartment is 1812sqft and has 4 apartments on each floor. These multistoried apartments are being designed to epitomize luxury and extravagance with the high-end contemporary lifestyle and world-class facilities.

"After the successful delivery of approximately 9Million sq ft area of state-of-the-art residential projects comprising of 'Tulip Violet, Ivory, Lemon, Purple, Orange, Grand, White, Ace and Petals' now we have come up with Tulip Leaf. Our new project will surely redefine luxury living," said Parveen Jain, CMD Tulip Infratech.

"Tulip Leaf is coming up with the perfect amalgamation of luxury and technology. Its premium location & tasteful design is making it a class project upon famous Southern Peripheral Road," he added.

The main USP of the project is that it's located on 60 feet wide road in sector-69 Gurgaon, touching the Southern Peripheral Road. Tulip Leaf residents can easily access to Sohna Road, National Highways (NH-48) and SPR.

Tulip Leaf is only about half a kilometer away from the proposed metro line, easily approachable to DLF Cyber City, International and Domestic Airport, and other parts of Delhi-NCR. It is in close proximity to Schools, Colleges, hospitals, entertainment destinations and more.

Tulip Leaf shall be well equipped with the state of the art facilities like 24x7 three-tier security, dedicated car parking facilities, earthquake resistant RCC framed structures, fire safety compliant, modular kitchens, high-speed elevators, Water feature, swimming pool, club, community centre, shopping arcade, kids play area, Skate Park, Cricket Practice Pitch, jogging track, tree lined roads and walkways, Yoga Deck, exotic landscaped green lawns with beautiful bollards and lighting poles, ergonomic street furniture and other desired paraphernalia.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

