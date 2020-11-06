Turn-up the Volume this Diwali: Give Your Family the Gift of Great Audio

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festive season is here and who doesn't love gifting and receiving on Diwali. With the whole world spending more time indoors working, studying and entertaining from home, what better gift than a pair of powerful headphones or Bluetooth speaker to make life more musical.

If you are wondering where to start, fret not and check out this curated list of personal audio offerings from the iconic brands of HARMAN.

JBL CLUB Headphone Series: For the in-house DJ among your friends and family, JBL recently launched their first headphone series inspired by touring musicians- the JBL CLUB Series. Equipped with Legendary JBL Pro Sound, Personi-Fi™ and native voice assistants, the JBL CLUB series - CLUB ONE, CLUB 950NC and CLUB 700BT - marries stage-ready performance with advanced features designed for every day.

Available in both over-ear and on-ear design options, this series truly amplifies personal audio, whether jamming out at home or traveling overseas. The CLUB series comes equipped with the intelligence of the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant services.

JBL Club 700BT is available at Rs 9,999.00, JBL Club 950NC is available at Rs 14,999.00, and JBL Club One is available at Rs 24,999.00.

The JBL CLUB Headphone Series is available on in.jbl.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

JBL TWS series: For those in your family who love working or working out, JBL's True Wireless Range will make for the perfect gift. these are lightweight and comfortable, have a good battery and built for any extreme environments. The JBL TWS Series headphones will let your loved ones take their music with them wherever they go. No strings attached.

JBL TUNE 225TWS is available at Rs 8,499.00 and JBL TUNE 125TWS Rs 7,499.00.

The JBL TWS series is available on in.jbl.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.



JBL LIVE 650BTNC: For the music lovers everywhere, nothing beats a great pair of Noise Cancelling Headphones to cut out the noise and elevate the day. Equipped with powerful 40mm drivers, JBL LIVE 650BTNC headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound punctuated with enhanced bass so every track on every playlist pops.

JBL LIVE 650BTNC is available at Rs 10,490.00.

The JBL LIVE 650BTNC is available on in.jbl.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

JBL Sound bar 5.1: Every family has cinephiles who are obsessed with creating the perfect home theatre. JBL Sound bar 5.1 is the right choice for movie lovers with a shortage of space. It offers a seriously appealing prospect: totally wireless surround sound from a soundbar. The soundbar has two speakers that magnetically attach to either end of a central bar, meaning you can have a single unit, or you can disconnect the speakers, and put them behind your couch to create a truly wireless 5.1 surround sound system.

JBL Sound bar 5.1 is available at Rs 54,999.00.

The JBL Sound bar 5.1 is available on in.jbl.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

Harman Kardon FLY TWS: Need something for that picky friend obsessed with aesthetics? Harman Kardon FLY TWS headphones meld sublime sound and beautiful design with a sophisticated true wireless interface. The perfect companion for music enthusiasts with an active lifestyle, they are water-resistant and quick charging, offering up to 20 hours of playback. Their unique features keep you connected with the world and with your music. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in provide hands-free help to tackle your day.

Harman Kardon FLY TWS is available at Rs 9,999.00.

The Harman Kardon FLY TWS is available on in.harmankardon.com and leading online and retail outlets in India.

