Turner's Aviation Journey: Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 16:17 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, the third busiest airport in India, is undergoing a major expansion that is set to be an architectural marvel on its completion.
This ambitious project managed by Turner - in conjunction with BIAL - includes developing a 45-meter wide New South Parallel Runway (NSPR) and Cross Field Taxiways and a 255,000 square meter Terminal 2 (T2).
The first phase of Terminal 2 is built to handle 25 million passengers per annum. Phase 1 of Terminal 2 is scheduled for completion in early 2021, while NSPR is scheduled to be operational in October of 2019. A sub project of the NSPR, 17 North Remote stands have been completed and handed over for operational usage. The stands include the latest technology in Visual Docking Guidance Systems (VDGS) to help guide the parking aircraft into the precise location.
"Turner has been an integral part of BIAL's runway and Terminal 2 projects. The Turner team has helped improve collaborations and coordination between various teams and the subcontractors, to ensure progress of the ongoing projects. BLR Airport has evolved as the Gateway to South India and with this next phase of expansion, the aim is to position our Airport as the Gateway to a New India. Once ready, the Airport will offer unique, seamless and delightful experiences to our passengers", said Tom Shimmin, Chief Project Officer at BIAL.
T2 will be a first-of-its kind 'Terminal as a Garden' -- making BLR Airport a natural extension of Bengaluru's much-heralded green aesthetics. The most exceptional feature of T2 will be its gardens in various constructs - hanging garden, calming garden, sunken garden, a forest belt, rattan furniture and bamboo column wrappings, for which over 1,400 kilometers of bamboo will be incorporated into the building interior. The terminal will target a LEED Gold certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.
"Our team is honored to be one of the trusted partners of BIAL's exemplary vision to create a world class airport here in Bangalore. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this vision is realized within the stipulated time frame and there are currently over 3,500 workers on the NSPR (New South Parallel Runway project) and another 3,500 workers on the T2 project", said Peter Lanzerath, Turner's Project Director.
Latest technology such as paperless inspection requests via Aconex or a fully-adapted BIM model for coordination and logistics planning are being implemented.
In addition to this, a virtual reality system has been put in place to pre-screen workers at height to ensure their comfort operating at simulated heights. QR codes are issued on site to scan and assess cleanliness of an area that is then aggregated into a visual board posted on site.
For construction, a 4-D model has been developed to compare planned vs actual progress and all drawings are issued with a QR code so they can be scanned and ensure the latest drawing is being used. This facilitates the optimization of the overall operation and the organization of work performance.
