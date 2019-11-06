TVS Motor Chairman Srinivasan conferred with Deming award

Tokyo [Japan], Nov 6 (ANI): Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Srinivasan becomes the first industrialist from India to be bestowed this prestigious award for his contributions in the field of total quality management (TQM), the company said in a statement.

The Deming Prize is the highest award for TQM in the world. Deming Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the dissemination and promotion of TQM and is sponsored by the Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE).

Candidates of this award require a recommendation from the members of the Deming Prize Committee, and whose primary activities must be limited to outside Japan.

"Our relentless efforts for the past three decades of pursuing supreme quality and excellence to customer satisfaction has borne rich dividends for us," said Srinivasan while accepting the award. "It gives us reassurance that we are working in the right direction and reinforces our commitment towards TQM."

He added: "I would like to express my gratitude by dedicating this honour to Prof Kurahara, Prof Washio and Prof Tsuda for their active mentoring our customers, partners and employees for their commitment towards this long journey."

Till date, 36 Indian companies have won the Deming Prize with India becoming the second largest country to have Deming prize winners. (ANI)

