TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

TVS Motor Company launches BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel Injection) technology

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:10 IST

Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaTVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today launched the new BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology.
TVS Motor has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). The BS-VI TVS Jupiter will now come equipped with ET-Fi technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy.
The RT-Fi technology, on the other hand, is specially designed to ensure enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions.
TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to be launched with this technology. TVS Jupiter has always stood for 'Zyada ka Fayda' and the scooter now delivers 15 percent better mileage, comes in a vibrant new colour INDIBLUE, is equipped with front panel USB charger and mobile cubby space in addition to a tinted visor.
"TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of the changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy," said Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters, and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company.
"Staying true to our promise of "Zyada ka Fayda" TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger, and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come," he added.
Launched in 2013, TVS Jupiter has always delivered exceptional value in terms of both features as well as riding experience. With multiple accolades to its name, it is also the fastest scooter to reach the one million sales mark, 30 months after its launch.
Today, TVS Jupiter has a rich customer base of over three million customers. TVS Jupiter is presently available in four variants namely Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande.
The BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi, priced at Rs 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi) will be available in Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and INDIBLUE colours, across the country. The TVS Jupiter Base, ZX and Grande editions will be available in a phase-wise manner.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an indemnity...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): COCO By DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its first retail health indemnity insurance product COCOCure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:21 IST

Local Songs; a strong strategy to create awareness and empower...

Accra [Ghana], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Annual Conference of Merck Foundation took place last week in Accra, Ghana, in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo Addo to raise awareness and build healthcare capacity.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:08 IST

India, ADB sign $451 million loan to strengthen power...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): India and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed a 451 million dollar loan to strengthen power connectivity between southern and northern parts of Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:27 IST

ONGC issues $300 million notes maturing in Dec 2029

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Thursday it has issued 300 million dollar notes at a coupon of 3.375 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:11 IST

NIDM.net is helping consumers make purchase decisions online

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the shift in consumer shopping trends, NIDM.net has observed a rising trend among Indian consumers. Due to cheap mobile data and availability of smartphones, there has been a significant rise in online shopping. NIDM is one of the la

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:08 IST

Have a worry-free romantic getaway with Honeymoon Holiday Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the stress of wedding festivities, many newlyweds plan a honeymoon holiday to relax and celebrate their relationship. However, it is vital to plan a honeymoon meticulously to minimise getting into inconvenient situations such as loss o

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Belgium-based blockchain tech leader SettleMint launches...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:29 IST

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended near the day's high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:48 IST

Edelweiss Housing, Bank of Baroda partner for co-lending on home loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd (EHFL) on Thursday announced a strategic agreement with Bank of Baroda for co-lending of home loans to self-employed entrepreneurs and salaried customers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Maruti Suzuki's institute trains 15,000 tribal youth, makes them...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Thursday that it has successfully trained 15,000 tribal youth in driving training and made them employable as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:39 IST

RSDC's award ceremony celebrates skilling excellence

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Excellence achieved in different facets of rubber sector skill ecosystem came alive at RSDC Annual Awards 2019 organised by Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) at New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:38 IST

Likee becomes digital partner of Panipat Film

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Ashutosh Gowariker Productions as the digital partner for its upcoming movie Panipat.

Read More
iocl