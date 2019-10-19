R Nataraj, TVS Racer, Sudarshan Venu - Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, India, Meghashyam Dighole, Marketing Head Premium Motorcycle, TVS Motor Company, Rugved Barguje, TVS Rider
TVS Motor Company launches TVS Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019

Oct 19, 2019

Panaji (Goa) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today, at its maiden annual event for racing enthusiasts - MotoSoul 2019 launched the TVS Racing Performance Gear. It combines premium build quality with stylish new-age urban design.
MotoSoul 2019, a two-day event, which was attended by over 2,500 people, is a congregation of Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) as well as riding enthusiasts from across the globe making it an ideal platform to launch the TVS Racing Performance Gear.
MotoSoul will be an annual event with MotoSoul 2019 being the first edition.
"TVS Racing, since 1982 has always been driven by its RACING DNA and youthful passion.TVS Racing inspired brands such as TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125 have become the preferred ride of the youth and racing enthusiasts. This tribe is growing fast not only in India but across the world and they have turned out in large numbers for the very first MotoSoul. The launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear would promote passionate young riders to ride responsibly. The passion for riding within our young audience keeps pace only with their keen sense of style to which the urban wear range caters. This will enhance brand intimacy with both serious racers and young enthusiasts alike. Three decades of unleashing RACING DNA makes this is a yet another significant milestone", said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company.
TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in two categories:
* Riding Gear: Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Pants, Riding Gloves, and Riding Boots
* Urban/Casual Wear: T-shirts, Urban Jackets, Urban Pants, Rain Wear, Casual Boots, Bag Packs, Caps, and Sunglasses
The TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online at accessories.tvsmotor.com
