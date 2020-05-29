TVS Motor Company operating EBITDA improves to 8.3 percent for FY 2019-20

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company reported a total revenue of Rs 16,455.4 crores for the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18,217.5 crores reported in the year ended March 2019.

Along with this, the company successfully transitioned to BS-VI and through sustainable cost reduction improved operating EBITDA margins from 7.9 per cent to 8.3 per cent before accounting for one time costs. These one time costs are Rs 22 crores for dealer discounts to transition to BS-VI and Rs 32 crores for COVID-19 relief works.

TVS Motor Company started the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI in Q3 of financial year 2019-20. This effective planning helped the company to ensure complete readiness of BS-VI vehicle supply in Q4. The company, including its dealers almost entirely retailed all BS-IV vehicles before March 31, 2020. The related discounts of Rs 22 crores have been reduced from operating revenue.

The BS-VI vehicles launched by the company are attractive and feature-rich across its wide portfolio comprising scooters, motorcycles and mopeds. The products have been well received and the customer retails of these vehicles have already started.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) after the one time discount and exceptional item is Rs 754.4 crores for the year under review. The operating Profit Before Tax prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item for year ended March 2020 is Rs 808.7 crores as compared to Rs 961.0 crores reported during previous year.

Profit After Tax post one time discount and exceptional item is Rs 592.3 crores for the year under review. Operating PAT for the year ended March 31, 2020 prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item is Rs 634.9 Crores as compared to Rs 670.1 crores reported during the year ended March 2019.

Sales

During the year ended March 2020, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports was 32.63 lakh units as against 39.14 lakh units in the year 2018-19. Motorcycles sales during the fiscal year is 13.64 lakh units as against 15.59 lakh units in the year ended March 2019.

Scooter sales registered 10.75 lakh units in the year ended March 2020 as against 13.01 lakh units in the year ended March 2019. Three-wheeler sales increased by 11.2 per cent from 1.56 lakh units in the year ended March 2019 to 1.74 lakh units in the year ended March 2020. The total export of the company recorded a growth of 10.4 per cent increasing from 7.62 lakh units in the year ended March 2019 to 8.41 lakh units in the year ended March 2020.

During the year, the company also strengthened its product portfolio by launching TVS iQube Electric and Ethanol based TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100.

Q4 Performance (January 2020 - March 2020)

TVS Motor Company reported a total revenue of Rs 3,506.5 crores for the quarter under review against Rs 4,387.6 crores reported in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter ended March 2020 prior to one time additional dealer discount of Rs 22 crores and exceptional item of Rs 32 crores towards COVID-19 is at 7.6 per cent against 7.0 per cent reported in corresponding quarter of previous year.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) after the one time discount and exceptional item is Rs 89.8 Crores for the quarter under review. The operating Profit Before Tax prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item is Rs 144.2 Crores as compared to Rs 183.9 Crores reported during corresponding quarter of previous year.

Profit After Tax post one time discount and exceptional item is Rs 73.9 Crores for the quarter under review. Operating PAT for the quarter under review prior to one time additional discount and exceptional item is Rs 116.5 Crores as compared to Rs 133.8 Crores reported during the quarter ended March 2019.

Sales

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales including exports registered 6.33 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020 as against 9.07 lakh units registered in the quarter ended March 2019. Motorcycle sales registered 2.80 Lakh units in the quarter ended March 2020 as against 3.75 lakh units in quarter March 2019.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is 1.67 lakh units against the sales of 2.71 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The company's total export of two-wheelers and three-wheelers is 2.04 lakh units in the quarter under review as against 1.96 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2019 registering a growth of 4.2 per cent. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.43 lakh units as against 0.42 lakh units during fourth quarter of 2018-19.

COVID-19

The rapid spread of COVID-19 across the globe has resulted in uncertainty for businesses and individuals globally. Since March 23, 2020 the Company's manufacturing facilities have been closed in adherence to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Government of India.

This caused interruption to production and sales during this period. Post easing of the lockdown, the company has commenced its operations, with exhaustive safety measures to safeguard the health of the employees across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. Many dealers of the company across the country and overseas have also begun to open.

Interim Dividends

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 10, 2020 declared the second interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per Share (140 per cent) for the year 2019-20. The total dividend paid for the year ended March 2020 aggregated to Rs 3.50 per share (350 per cent) on 475,087,114 equity shares of Re 1/- each absorbing a sum of Rs 200.03 crores including dividend distribution tax. The board does not recommend any further dividend for the year under consideration.

